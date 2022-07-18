6 Exercise Routines to Lose Neck Fat in Women

If you're looking for ways to lose neck fat, consider incorporating some simple neck exercises into your everyday fitness routine. Just as regular workouts can help you lose weight and sculpt your body, neck exercises can offer benefits too. Not only do they tone your facial muscles, they can potentially help reduce the appearance of fine lines and ageing. Exercise can also reduce the stress around your facial muscles and enhance blood circulation.

Neck fat can be caused due to several reasons, including poor eating habits, obesity, not exercising enough and so on. Not only does it make you self-conscious, but it can also result in certain health conditions, such as sleep apnea. Fortunately, there are exercises you can do that can strengthen your overall neck muscles, giving more shape and reducing fat from that area.

Exercises to Reduce Neck Fat for Women

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Side Stretches

This exercise is very easy to do and targets the muscles in and around your neck and helps shape them. Moreover, it can also help prevent migraines and headaches.

To do this exercise:

Stand tall, and keep your neck and shoulders relaxed.

Touch your right ear with your left arm wrapped around your neck.

Slowly start to bend your neck to your left shoulder.

Stay in this position, and return to the start.

Repeat the movement with your left ear and right arm.

2) Blowing Air

This exercise is one of the easiest ways to lose neck fat and flabbiness. It targets the muscles around your cheeks as well as your neck area. It also works on your chin and helps give you a leaner and slimmer face.

To do this exercise:

Sit straight on a chair.

Keep your head back as far as you can go so that your face is towards the ceiling.

Start to blow out air from your mouth by pulling your lips together.

Continue to do that for about 20 seconds, and come back to the starting position.

Repeat.

3) Neck Rotation

Neck rotation is another very easy and effective exercise to shed fat around your neck area and also works to reduce double chin.

To do this exercise:

Stand or sit tall, and keep your back absolutely straight.

Start to rotate your head clockwise without moving your shoulders.

Continue to rotate your neck. Stretch as much as possible, and return to the start.

Repeat the same in an anti-clockwise direction.

Repeat on both sides.

4) Fish Lips

The Fish face exercise is effective to help tone your overall chin and cheek muscles while also eliminating neck fat. It stretches the muscles around your cheeks and significantly decreases the flabbiness in your neck.

To do this exercise:

Sit or stand tall.

While sucking air through your lips, create the shape of a fish mouth, and try to smile in this position.

You'll feel a burn or stretch in your jaws and cheeks.

Return to the start, and repeat.

5) Ball Exercise

The Ball exercise is an interesting way to lose fat around your neck area. Just keep a small squeezable ball handy to start the exercise.

To do this exercise:

Sit comfortably on a chair, and keep your body relaxed.

Put a small ball under your chin, and start to push your chin down while applying pressure on the ball from the other direction.

Repeat.

6) Lip Pull

Lip pull is a stretching exercise that helps reduce neck fat, sculpt and strengthen your chin muscles and jawline as well as the side facial muscles.

To do this exercise:

Stand in a relaxed way, and keep your gaze forward.

Keeping your shoulders stable, try to push your jaws out as much as you can comfortably.

Simultaneously raise your lower lip as high as you can.

Hold this position, and return to the starting position.

Repeat at least ten times.

Takeaway

When trying to reduce neck fat, remember to be patient, as it takes time for these exercises to work. Also, make sure to maintain a healthy diet, and work out regularly. Avoid packaged and processed foods and consume more whole grain items.

If you have pain or discomfort around your neck and shoulders, it's best to consult a physical therapist before starting the aforementioned exercises.

