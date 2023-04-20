How to prepare for laser hair removal?

Do you wish to get laser hair removal done? If so, it’s important to understand the process and the before-care of the same.

Here, we discuss all the elements associated with laser hair removal that will help you make an informed decision.

What is laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal (Photo via karelys Ruiz/Unsplash)

It’s a procedure that makes use of a laser to remove body hair. The laser emits a concentrated beam of light that's absorbed by the pigment (melanin) in the hair follicles, damaging them and inhibiting future hair growth.

During the procedure, a technician applies a cooling gel to the treatment area to protect the skin and help the laser penetrate the hair follicles. The laser is applied to the treatment area in a series of short pulses, with the technician carefully monitoring the skin to ensure that it's not damaged.

Laser hair removal is typically performed in a series of sessions, spaced several weeks apart, as hair grows in cycles, and multiple treatments are needed to target all the hair follicles. The number of sessions needed can vary depending on the individual and size of treatment area.

Laser hair removal can be used in various parts of the body, including face hair removal, legs, arms, underarms, bikini area, and back. It's generally safe and effective for most people, but there may be some minor side effects, like redness, swelling or temporary skin discoloration.

It's important to choose a reputed and experienced provider for laser hair removal, as improper use of laser can cause burns, scarring or other serious skin damage.

Does laser hair removal hurt?

The cosmetic procedure can cause some discomfort, but the level of pain can vary depending on the individual's pain tolerance, area being treated, and type of laser used.

Most people describe the sensation as similar to a rubber band snapping against the skin, with some experiencing a mild stinging or prickling sensation. However, some people may find the procedure more painful, especially if they're getting the treatment on a more sensitive area of the body.

To help minimize discomfort, most clinics apply a topical anesthetic cream to the treatment area before the procedure. Additionally, newer laser technologies, like those that use a cooling mechanism to numb the skin during the procedure, can help reduce pain and discomfort.

What to do before laser hair removal?

Laser hair removal (Photo via Antonika Chanel/Unsplash)

It’s important to take certain precautions before the cosmetic procedure. It’s essential to know the things you should do before the procedure to protect your skin during the process. There are several things you should do to prepare for it:

Avoid sun exposure

It's important to avoid sun exposure, tanning beds and self-tanners for at least 4-6 weeks before the procedure. That's because the laser targets the pigment in the hair follicle, and the tanned skin can absorb more light and increase risk of burns or other skin damage.

Shave treatment area

It's important to shave the area to be treated 24-48 hours before the procedure, as that will allow the laser to more effectively target the hair follicles.

Avoid waxing or plucking

Do not wax, pluck or use any other hair removal method that removes hair from the root for at least four weeks before the procedure. That's because the laser targets the hair follicle at the root. Removing the hair in other ways can affect the effectiveness of the treatment.

Cleanse the skin

Make sure to cleanse the treatment area thoroughly before the procedure, removing any makeup, lotions or oils from the skin. That will ensure that the laser can penetrate the skin and target the hair follicles effectively.

Avoid certain medications

Certain medications, like blood thinners or acne medications, can increase risk of complications during the procedure. Make sure to inform your technician of any medications you're taking, before the procedure.

By following the aforementioned guidelines, you can help ensure that your hair removal procedure is safe and effective, and that you achieve the best possible results.

