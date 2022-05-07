How to do Side-Lying Hip Abductions: Proper Form, Variations and Common Mistakes

Did you know that hip abduction is one of the most important fundamental movements to master? Hip abduction is the movement of your leg towards the middle of your body.

In fact, we use this action every day when we step to the side, get out of bed and get out of the car. This muscle group also contributes to our ability to stand, walk and rotate our legs with ease.

Side-lying hip abduction is a great exercise to help strengthen the muscles of the hips. In fact, people with hip muscle weakness may often feel pain in the front or side of their hip. If you have knee pain or problems with your kneecap tracking properly, hip abductors can be beneficial.

How to do a Side-Lying Hip Abduction with Proper Form

Side-lying hip abductions can be done with or without an exercise mat. If you don't have a mat, a padded surface, such as a cushioned area or even a towel put down flat, may feel more comfortable.

Lie on your side, stacking your hips one on top of the other.

Bend your bottom elbow, and place it underneath your head, allowing the full weight of your head to rest on your forearm so it’s in line with your vertebrae.

Maintain a neutral position with your feet parallel to your legs. The upper arm should rest on the outside of the stretched upright thigh.

Raise your top leg straight up above your waist, and exhale as you move it.

When you feel your hips and back tense, stop moving; hold the position for a moment.

Llower the leg to its starting point on an inhale.

Keep the top leg straight and stacked directly above the bottom leg as you do this exercise.

Benefits of Side Lying Hip-Abduction

1) Reduce valgus knees

Knee valgus is a condition in which the knees cave inward, creating the appearance of being "knock-kneed." This is especially common in young ladies and elderly adults, as well as those who have muscular imbalances or poor exercise form.

Knee valgus has been linked to a lack of hip strength in studies, and hip abduction exercises have been proven to help.

2) Muscle activation and performance are improved

The hip abductors work in tandem with the core muscles to provide balance and athletic performance. Many people have weak gluteus muscles as a result of spending too much time sitting during the day.

Long periods of inactivity can cause the body to 'switch off' certain muscles, making them difficult to engage during exercise. This may cause your body to use muscles that aren't designed for those jobs.

3) Decreases pain

Strong hip abductor muscles help in standing stability, especially when standing on one leg. Researchers discovered that doing hip abductor exercises for three weeks improved runners with knee problems.

The hip abductors, which are often ignored, play an important role in everyday activities.

Other Variations

Once you've mastered side-lying hip abduction with no additional resistance, you can challenge yourself by adding ankle weights or resistance bands to increase difficulty.

Standing Hip Abduction

Standing hip abductions can also be done, which works the muscles in a different way. Stand with your back straight and your legs shoulder-width apart. Raise your leg out to the side as far as you can while keeping it straight. Return the leg to the floor after a brief pause.

Common Mistakes to avoid

To keep the workout safe and effective, avoid these common mistakes:

Raising the leg too high

When you elevate your leg higher than slightly above the hip, the glutes and tensor fasciae latae (outer thigh) muscles are no longer separate and are replaced by other muscles. Raise the leg only as far as you can feel stiffness in the hip.

Going too quickly

It may be tempting to complete this practice quickly due to its ease. However, doing so lowers the movement's effectiveness and can lead to bad form. Intentional activity improves muscular endurance and reduces the risk of injury.

Not maintaining posture

Side-lying exercises such as leaning forward or backward are difficult because they need regular attention to alignment. Maintaining your alignment, meanwhile, ensures that you isolate the correct muscles. Focus on stacking your hips during this exercise and avoid tilting forward or back.

Neck Constraints

Focus on maintaining your spine neutral while performing the hip abduction exercise. Your neck is put under unneeded (and uncomfortable) strain when you raise your head.

Takeaway

By working proper hip abductor exercises into your workout routine, you can strengthen your glutes and protect yourself against potential injury. Strong hips are vital for overall body stability and greatly improve your physical prowess.

Be sure to take enough rest between sets. Before beginning any new abdominal, hip, or leg routine, always check with your doctor for clearance.

