How to do Sirsasana (Headstand) In Yoga: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Sirsasana or headstand is one of the most challenging poses in yoga. Though it is an energising pose, it can cause severe pain and injury if done incorrectly.

In sirsasana, you are required to stand in an inverted position on the top of your head, but it's not as simple as it sounds. Practicing this yoga pose requires great upper body strength, a flexible spine as well as strong hamstrings. Therefore, it's important to ensure that you are using the correct technique while performing the pose.

How to do sirsasana? Correct form and technique

Step-by-step instructions to follow when doing a headstand in yoga:

Start by taking a position on all your fours. Your wrists should be under your shoulder and your knees under your hips.

Place your forearms on the floor and keep your elbows directly under your shoulders.

Clasp both your hands around your opposite elbow, and adjust your position as needed to ensure that your elbows are at a shoulder-width distance.

Slowly release your hands from your elbows, and clasp your hands on the ground by interlacing your fingers.

Place your head with the top of your head down on the floor. Make sure the back of your head is at the base of your thumbs rather than your hands.

Gently try to lift your hips off the floor, and straighten your legs, just like you would do in a downward-facing dog position.

Carefully take your feet in towards your head so that your hips come close to your shoulders.

Slowly lift your right foot, and bring your right knee towards your chest.

Take a deep breath; engage your core muscles; lift your left foot, and bring the knee towards your chest alongside your right knee.

As you get comfortable, lift both your legs up and try to balance yourself for a few seconds.

Breathe easily, and keep your core engaged throughout the pose.

When lowering your legs, reverse the steps, and slowly lower your feet one foot at a time.

Finish the movement by taking the child’s pose.

Important tips to follow

If you are new to sirsasana and trying it for the first time, you must take note of the below-mentioned tips:

Do not perform this pose when you are alone. Ensure you have a certified yoga trainer or a family member near you when you perform.

For better balance, perform the headstand near a wall.

Keep a folded blanket or a cushion under your head for comfort, support and safety.

When lifting your legs off the floor, make sure to do it one at a time. Do not rush, and lift one leg at a time.

Hold the headstand pose for a few seconds initially, and then slowly increase your time as you build your stamina and confidence.

Benefits of doing sirsasana

Sirsasana is considered one of the main poses in Hatha Yoga and is also called The King of Asanas due to its many advantages. Its physical, as well as mental benefits can be felt throughout the body. Some of the wonderful benefits of performing sirsasana or a headstand in yoga include:

Strengthens the muscles of the shoulder, spine, abdomen and neck.

Relieves stress and headaches.

Promotes blood circulation to the scalp.

Supports good functioning of the pituitary gland.

Fights stress and enhance relaxation.

Controls symptoms related to liver, kidney and stomach problems.

Calms the breath.

Common mistakes

Avoid these mistakes when performing sirsasana to make this yoga pose effective and safe:

When taking the headstand position, do not kick up your leg forcefully. Remember to do every movement in a controlled manner.

If you are facing problems putting your weight on your forearms, place a blanket or a cushion under your forearms for comfort and stability.

Performing a headstand incorrectly or moving too fast can result in severe damage to your neck and shoulder. It's important to stay focused and perform every movement in a slow and controlled manner.

Summary

Sirsasana or a headstand in yoga is great for your core; however, if done incorrectly, it can cause major damage to your neck.

Pregnant women should not perform this yoga, as there is a risk of falling out of the pose. A headstand is a strict no for people with glaucoma problems, as it increases the pressure in the eyes.

It's best to talk to your doctor before starting any type of yoga session, let alone a sirsasana, and seek advice on whether you should perform the exercise or not.

Edited by Bhargav