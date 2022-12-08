5 Health Benefits of Headstand Yoga Pose

If you've ever tried a headstand yoga pose, you know that it can be challenging, but the benefits can be worth the effort.

From improved mood and concentration to increased blood flow and better posture, a headstand is a full body workout that's great for health and doesn't require much equipment beyond a mat (and maybe some blocks).

Benefits of Headstand Yoga Pose

Here're five benefits:

#1 Boosts mood

A headstand is a balancing pose, which improves balance and coordination. If you're suffering from anxiety or depression and want relief from the symptoms, a headstand can be helpful.

In this posture, the weight of the body is mostly on the head and shoulders, keeping the neck in a straight line with the rest of the spine. That helps relieve stress on the neck muscles, which are usually overworked due to improper sitting postures at work or home, providing relief from neck pain.

Relieving pent-up stress in the neck can greatly boost mood too. In addition to the benefit of keeping proper alignment between the cervical vertebrae (neck bones), this pose can also help open up tight chest muscles along with strengthening them by stretching them in an upward direction towards the ceiling.

#2 Improves memory and concentration

Headstands are a great way to get blood flowing to the brain. Improved blood flow helps keep the brain healthy and alert. By doing the headstand yoga pose every day, you can improve your memory and concentration level significantly.

That improves the functioning of glands in the body that are responsible for producing hormones like cortisol and epinephrine. These hormones regulate metabolism, digestion, sleep cycle, heart rate, and more.

#3 Increases mental alertness

The headstand yoga pose is a great way to increase mental alertness, improve concentration and memory, and reduce stress. Headstand yoga is an inverted posture that creates pressure on the internal organs, making it a great exercise for rejuvenating the body and brain.

This pose increases oxygen supply to the brain, helping improve mood. It also increases blood circulation throughout the body, aiding in providing more nutrients to all cells, including in the brain, improving concentration and memory power.

The increased blood flow removes toxins from the bloodstream that can cause lethargy, fatigue, or sluggishness in daily activities leading to feeling stressed out at times.

#4 Boosts blood circulation to brain

The headstand yoga pose is great for improving blood flow to the brain. The venous system, which transports blood from the heart to the liver and lungs, and back to the heart again, can be compromised due to poor health.

That means the brain may get less oxygenated blood than it normally does, which can lead to anxiety attacks, mental fog, and other symptoms of depression. By working on getting more oxygenated blood into the brain by doing the headstand regularly, you should be able to deal with these issues.

#5 Tones spine

The headstand yoga pose is particularly great for the back muscles and spine. It helps strengthen the back muscles, which support you when you stand upright.

The headstand benefits posture when done regularly. It can be a great exercise to do before bedtime if you have trouble sleeping due to pain or discomfort in your lower back or upper back (or both).

Doing this pose regularly can also strengthens your core, so it’s not uncommon for people who practice doing headstands to often report better digestion too.

Takeaway

A headstand yoga pose can help you deal with stress and anxiety, improve memory and concentration skills, and provide an instant rush of circulation to the brain. If you haven't done it yet, you must try this exercise, and add it to your daily routine.

