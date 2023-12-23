How to Sleep After Wisdom Teeth Removal? Try These Effective Tips

Many people suffer from poor sleep after wisdom teeth removal. Wisdom teeth are the last set of molars that grow particularly at the age of 18-24. Sometimes, it becomes a necessity to get the wisdom teeth removed because of dental-related issues or possible future problems. Removal of wisdom teeth is a simple procedure and most of the removal took place at the age of 16 to 21.

But the real question is how to get good sleep after wisdom teeth removal, as it can lead to jaw swelling, bruising, and pain. In this article, we will learn all about how to sleep after wisdom teeth removal and how to avoid discomfort after teeth extraction.

How to sleep after wisdom teeth removal?

Different ways how to sleep after wisdom teeth removal (image by senivpetro on freepik)

There are various ways in which you can get relief from the pain and sleep peacefully at night after wisdom teeth extraction and they are mentioned below:

Medicines

Medicines are a great way to relieve pain after surgery. One should go for prescribed painkillers from healthcare professionals and should strictly follow the prescribed dosage as it can have adverse effects too. Taking medicine will ensure a restful night post-surgery.

Ibuprofen

Other than the prescribed medicines, it is safe to say that individuals can take ibuprofen for the pain. It is suggested that a 400 mg dose of ibuprofen is very effective and does not contain any side effects. When combined with Tylenol, it can help relieve pain 2 times faster than taking ibuprofen alone.

Good sleeping surroundings

Creating a dark and cool environment in your room before sleep will decrease the discomfort. Putting dark-colored curtains, making sure the lights are off or at least dim, good quality pillows and mattresses, and starting pre-sleep routines can help in lowering discomfort and ensuring a good sleep.

Lifting your head

Lifting your head by keeping an extra pillow underneath your head can lower the risk of clotting and swelling. Sleeping in an appropriate position and elevating your head will provide good circulation of blood flow and help in recovering quickly.

Sleeping on your side

Rather than sleeping flat on the back, try sleeping on your side to avoid dislocation of the head. Sleeping on your side helps in good support to the head by using extra pillows to maintain a lifted position. It is more effective just after the surgery and this is how to sleep after wisdom teeth removal.

Applying ice

The remedy to how to sleep after wisdom teeth removal surgery is to apply ice to the swelled region of the mouth to put down the swelling very easily. Using an ice pack by covering it with a cloth and applying it to the swelled part of the face can provide a reduction in swelling.

Seek medical advice

In some unique cases, it is important to prompt medical advice from a healthcare doctor in order to avoid mistakes and not take inappropriate steps under misguidance. Follow the advice strictly which will help an individual to recover faster.

Things to avoid after wisdom teeth extraction surgery

The solution to how to sleep after wisdom tooth removal is resting properly (image by stefamerpik on freepik)

Following the above-mentioned steps is not enough. You need to be careful and take care of the things to avoid post-surgery and they are as follows:

1. Try not to sleep on your back as it is advised to sleep on your side to avoid clot formation and swelling.

2. Brushing your teeth is fine but try not to brush around the area of surgery for at least 24 hours.

3. Resting is very important so make sure you sleep for at least 8 hours to give your body a proper resting time to heal completely.

4. Avoid alcohol consumption and smoking for the first 24 hours after surgery as it can tamper with the healing process.

In surgeries, no matter a simple or complex one, it is important to give your body proper time to heal especially when it’s a wisdom teeth extraction surgery because there are many veins involved and even a little mistake can lead to a further serious problem.