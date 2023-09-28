Why Do You Have Yellow Teeth? Here are the reasons behind it

Yellow teeth are a common problem we face in our daily lives. It can easily put a dent in our confidence and make us reluctant to smile.

Everyone wishes to flaunt their clear smile, however, everyone does not have naturally radiant teeth as the battle against yellow teeth can be a constant struggle. While yellow teeth may not be an urgent dental problem, finding solutions for the same is important for self-confidence and oral health.

In this article, we will look at the primary reasons behind yellow teeth and some ways to get back that dazzling smile.

What are the reasons behind Yellow teeth?

The reason behind yellow teeth can be due to many factors. It could be genetics, smoking, accidents, and many more reasons. The following is the reason behind yellow teeth.

Genetics

Yellow teeth can be due to the genetics factor. (Image by kjpargeter on Freepik)

Sometimes, our family is simply responsible for our yellow teeth. If your parents had yellowish teeth, then chances are that you will have a similar fate for your teeth. Teeth color can be of a simple variety its range is from reddish-brown to grey.

However, genetics do play an important role but this does not mean that one cannot whiten their teeth.

The role of Dentin

Dentine can be responsible for the yellowing of teeth (Image by brgfx on Freepik)

The yellow appearance of teeth can be due to the dentine layer present underneath the enamel of the tooth. When enamel gets thinner dentine being yellowish in color makes the teeth appear yellow. Making enamel stronger again is the key to removing that yellowness that appears due to the thinning of it.

Enamel Erosion

Enamel erosion can expose dentine and hence contributes to the yellowing of teeth (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

With time enamel starts to erode. The reason behind erosion is due to the constant exposure of food, beverages, and the act of chewing. More thinner the enamel gets, the dentine gets more exposed, and yellowness increases.

There are certain types of foods and beverages that may contribute to fastened erosion. So it is better to keep a check on diet in order to avoid such situations.

Smoking

Smoking can also contribute to the yellowing of teeth (Image by wirestock on Freepik)

Smoking tobacco when consumed adds stains in the form of impurities to the teeth. Giving up on smoking can not only improve your overall well being but also benefit your teeth.

Staining Food

Proper oral hygiene should be practiced in order to get dazzling white teeth (Image by Freepik)

Often the yellowing of teeth could be due to foods that may put stains on your teeth. Tomato-based pasta sauces, dark berries, and the spices commonly found in your favorite curries. These pigments adhere to your tooth enamel and contribute to surface staining.

Practicing good oral hygiene and making wise dietary choices can reduce the impact of staining foods.

Beverages

Tea and coffee can cause stained teeth (Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

The two beloved beverages, coffee and tea, might give teeth stains over time. Moreover, beverages like red wine and soda which consist of artificial flavors can also be the reason behind the stains on the teeth.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics may affect the enamel and contribute to yellow teeth (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Some antibiotics, like tetracycline, can lead to teeth discoloration, affecting both enamel and gums. Tetracycline, oxytetracycline, and chlortetracycline are known culprits for yellow or grey-brown teeth. If these medications are in your prescription, consult your dentist to address potential side effects.

Accidents

Accidents affect enamel which can cause yellow teeth (Image by jcomp on Freepik)

Accidents or physical trauma can affect the tooth enamel which enables the possibility of discoloration of the teeth. Seeking medical attention for the same can help in avoiding discoloration and help in bringing back its natural colour.

How to prevent Yellow teeth?

There are plenty of ways to remove those stains present in your teeth some of them are as follows:

Oral Hygiene: Brush your teeth regularly at least twice daily, using any toothpaste. Don't forget to floss daily for extensive care. Dental Cleanings: Regular appointments with your dental hygienist for professional cleanings can effectively remove hidden bacteria, and surface stains, particularly intrinsic ones. Diet Check: Cut back on foods and drinks known to stain teeth, such as coffee, tea, and red wine. Rinse your mouth with water after consumption. Break Free from Smoking: If you're a smoker, quitting not only prevents further staining but also promotes overall well-being.

Yellowing is natural with age as the enamel starts to wear off. Adding proper dental care to your routine one can easily get rid of those yellow stains. Don't let stained teeth dim your confidence. By adopting good oral hygiene practices, and making informed dietary choices you can enjoy the benefits of a whiter, brighter smile.