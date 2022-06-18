What Are Stability Ball Knee Tucks? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The stability ball knee tucks are a killer core exercise that challenges your balance and engages every abdominal muscle. This exercise primarily targets your obliques and lower abs, but you’ll also feel a good burn in your core muscles at the same time. Moreover, it also works your butts, legs and arms.

It's one of those advanced-level abdominal exercises that look easy, but you’ll need a lot of balancing throughout the move. Additionally, you must have enough chest, shoulder and core strength to perform the workout in the correct form.

How to do stability ball knee tucks correctly?

Start by getting into a tabletop position on your yoga mat. Place your knees under your hips and both your hands under your shoulders. The ball should be straight behind your feet.

Once you have taken this position, check your form, and make sure your body is in a straight line from your head to your tailbone. Remember to engage your abs, and keep your belly button pulled in towards your spine throughout the exercise.

Step-by-step instructions:

Take a push-up position on a stability ball. Keep your shins on the ball and your hands straight. Balance your body in this position.

Keeping your back straight, gently tuck both your knees, and start to roll the ball towards your chest.

Once you do that, pause for a few seconds, and return the ball to its original position. That will complete one rep.

Complete the desired number of repetitions, and slowly move one leg at a time from the stability ball, placing your knees back on the mat.

Tips to remember

Here are a few tips you should consider when doing the stability ball knee tucks.

Firstly, make sure to use a stability ball that is of an appropriate size.

The ball you choose should allow you to sit straight with your upper and lower legs at a 90-degree angle, with your feet at a shoulder-width distance for proper stability.

If you are unable to balance yourself, keep the stability ball against a wall for extra support.

Potential benefits of stability ball knee tucks

Stability ball knee tucks are an effective abs exercise that largely works on the muscles of your core, including your abdominals and back.

It also gets your triceps to work to help you maintain the plank position while also engaging your quads to keep your body balanced as the stability ball rolls in and out.

This move is also great for stabilising muscles, including your shoulders, hips and chest. Strengthening these muscles helps prevent injuries caused by lack of mobility and also helps with day-to-day activities.

Common Mistakes

When performing the stability ball knee tucks, look out for these mistakes to make the most of this exercise:

Bending your neck or shoulders

When doing this exercise, make sure to hold the correct plank position so that your legs are balanced perfectly on top of the stability ball.

Keeping the ball too far

Always keep the ball between the top of your shins and the top of your feet. Do not keep it far away, as that can lead to balance issues. The further the stability ball is, the more difficult it will be to keep up your balance.

Dropped lower back and hips

If you're finding it difficult to maintain your balance on the ball, it's likely to cause your lower back and hips to drop. To avoid that, make sure to keep your abdominal muscles engaged and your form right throughout the exercise.

Moving quickly

Moving the stability ball in and out too quickly can increase your chances of losing your balance. A slow and controlled pace helps ensure you are engaging all the right muscles without relying too much on your shoulders, triceps and quads to help you maintain your balance.

Legs too close

When doing the stability ball knee tucks, keep your feet roughly at a hip-width distance apart. That will make it easier for you to roll the ball in a straight line.

Takeaway

Throughout the exercise, you need to pay attention to your form, and make sure to keep a steady and controlled pace as you roll the ball in and out of your chest.

If you have any type of wrist, lower back or shoulder pain, this exercise may not be suitable for you, as it can exacerbate the problem. Moreover, if you experience sharp pain or discomfort while performing the workout, stop immediately, and relax.

