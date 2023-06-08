How to do standing leg curls: 3 major variations to try

Want to achieve massive strength in your legs? If so, consider adding standing leg curls to your lower body workout routine.

Standing leg curl, also referred to as standing hamstring curl or standing single leg curl, is an isolation exercise that works on the leg muscles, particularly the hamstrings and calves. It's an excellent leg exercise that can be done at the gym or home.

The best part about standing leg curls is that it can be performed in a variety of ways and by using different tools like a leg curl machine, cables, resistance bands and ankle weights. The versatility of this exercise makes it an amazing addition to a lower body strength training session.

How to do standing leg curls?

Standing leg curls target the hamstrings. (Photo via Pexels/Alex Kinkate)

Here’s how you can do this exercise using a standing hamstring curl machine, cable and a resistance band:

#1 Standing hamstring curl using a machine

To do it:

Adjust the pad to make sure it's above your achilles tendon. Load up a lighter weight.

Slightly lean forward by resting your thighs against the pad and holding the handles on both sides. Ensure that the back of the legs is placed against the lower pad.

Place your right foot on the floor, and start curling the weight up using your left leg by engaging the hamstring muscle.

Continue to curl the weight up till your foot gets higher than the knee, and you feel a good stretch in the back of your thighs.

Hold the position at the top, and slowly lower down the weight.

Repeat for the desired number of reps. Switch sides, and continue the exercise.

#2 Standing leg curl with a resistance band

Resistance band variation can be done at home. (Photo via Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

If you don’t have access to a gym, this variation is for you. Using a resistance band is easier and more convenient, especially if you're new to strength training.

To do it:

Stand with your feet at hip-width distance, and place your hands on your waist. You can also place your hand on a chair or any other surface for balance.

Loop the resistance band above the right ankle, and grab the ends tightly.

Shift your weight onto your left leg, and slowly bring your right heel up towards your butt while curling the band.

Lower your foot, and repeat for the desired number of reps. Switch sides, and continue the exercise.

#3 Standing cable leg curl

To do it:

Start by attaching an ankle strap to a low pulley of a cable machine. Set an appropriate weight on the stack.

Stand in front of the cable machine for a better range of motion.

Attach the cable strap to your right ankle, and allow it to hang off to its side.

Slightly bend your knee, and hold onto the machine using both hands for support. Bend at your knee, and lift your right ankle up towards your butts.

Lift your foot as high as you can, and pause at the top for a few breaths. Squeeze the hamstrings at the top, and lower your foot to its starting position.

Repeat for the desired number of reps. Switch sides, and continue the exercise.

What muscles do standing leg curls target?

The major muscles that get targeted during standing leg curls are the hamstrings, the muscles that start from the hips and continue to the lower leg bones. Strong hamstrings are important, as they contribute to knee flexion and hip extension movements.

Apart from the hamstrings, this exercise also targets the glutes but at a smaller level. Glutes offer hip stability and help the body remain balanced during this exercise.

The core muscles including the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis and obliques are also involved during standing leg curls, as they provide stability and work hard to keep the body in the correct position.

Standing leg curls work on the glutes and core muscles. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Overall, the standing hamstring curl is an excellent functional exercise that can boost athletic performance and everyday physical ability. That makes your daily chores easier and helps you perform advanced exercises more efficiently.

While you can add this exercise to your regular lower body workouts, doing it at the end of the session will be more beneficial and offer great results. If you're new to strength training, seek guidance from a trainer to do the exercise correctly and to prevent strains and injuries.

Poll : 0 votes