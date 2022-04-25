Precautionary Measures For Runners: How to Stay Safe While Running Alone

As we know, running is a great exercise to lose weight, build on endurance, or even just to keep yourself fit and active.

Although it is one of the easiest forms of exercises you can do, running by yourself could pose a risk to your safety. Regardless of who you are, what time you choose to run and where, there can be predators everywhere. Even during peak hours, it is risky if you are taking a more secluded route.

Here’s a list of safety tips you can follow while running alone to keep yourself safe.

Safety tips while running alone

Following these pointers should help keep you safe while running alone.

1) Be alert and aware of your surroundings

Sure, listening to music keeps you going, but don’t get so caught up in your tunes that you lose sight of everything happening around you. Keep the volume at a low and always be on the alert. Pay attention to your surroundings and keep an eye out for any unusual activity. Be sure to cross-check and confirm that nobody has been following you as you approach your home.

2) Do not forget your phone

Although this doesn’t need to be said in today’s day and age, carry your phone with you, or any other device with in-built GPS tracking features. This way, people close to you can keep track of your whereabouts.

3) Choose a more crowded area

Naturally, we would opt for less crowded tracks, so our own runs aren’t disturbed and are more peaceful. However, this may not be the best option. Not only are you more susceptible to predators, there will likely be no other witnesses around to help or support you in case of an attack.

Choose areas with more runners. Image via Pexels/Cottonbro

4) Vary your routes

Do not stick to the same route every day. While familiar routes are comfortable, frequenting the same routes on a regular basis will catch the attention of a watchful eye, making you an easy target to stalk. Try to shift between the routes you take and the hours you run.

5) Take up self-defense classes

Self-defense classes are gaining popularity worldwide. Not only are they a great way to exercise, they are also incredibly helpful in developing skills to keep yourself safe. Maybe sign up for some kickboxing, Krav Maga, or Muay Thai classes.

Learn a form of self-defense. Image via Pexels/Cliff Booth

6) Keep someone informed

Always be sure you do not leave the house without telling someone where you are going. Be it your parents, roommates, spouse, or even your neighbors; informing someone about your whereabouts will always be useful so they know exactly where to check in the event of you not reaching out to them.

7) Carry something sharp (keys, pocket knife)

Don’t leave your keys in your shoes or in the flower pots outside your front door. Always have them on you, if not for a pocket knife or miniature bottle of pepper spray. This way, you have access to something sharp. Even if you are unable to cause permanent or severe harm to an attacker, you will have something to throw them off long enough for you to escape.

8) Do not wear loose clothes or have your hair in a long ponytail

Based on interviews conducted with serial killers and attackers, women with long ponytails or loose clothes make for prime targets. This makes it easy for them to grab onto your hair or loose clothes as you’re running. So, tie your hair into a bun or pin it up, and stick to more streamlined and fitted clothes.

Avoid loose clothes or long ponytails. Image via Pexels/Gustavo Fring

Keep these pointers in mind when you’re stepping out for your next solo run. Your safety is more important than how many miles you cover, how many calories you burn, or how much time you’ve spent on your feet. Always keep an eye out for yourself wherever you are. Stay safe and enjoy running!

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a regular runner? Nope. Absolutely! 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande