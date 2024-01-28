How to stop wheezing: Here are the most effective ways

Wheezing can often be embarrassing and one should know how to stop it. It is a sign that a person may have issues while breathing. In wheezing, a high-pitched whistling sound is caused by an obstruction in the airflow, while the airways are narrowed, but can also occur while breathing out (expiration) or breathing in (inspiration).

The problem of wheezing is mostly seen in adults. While wheezing can be treated with medication, several natural remedies can also be used. It is a sign of an underlying respiratory illness. Asthma and obstructive pulmonary disorder are the most common causes of wheezing.

How to stop wheezing : What causes it in the first place?

Asthma is a cause of wheezing(Image by Sincerely Media/Unsplash)

The most common causes are asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which causes narrowing and a sudden involuntary muscular contraction also known as Spasm. However, any inflammation/swelling in the throat or larger airways can cause wheezing.

The most common causes of inflammation are infections, allergic reactions or obstruction caused by tumors or foreign objects that were inhibited. Mild wheezing may occur due to cold or upper respiratory infections which may not require treatment.

However, it is recommended to see a doctor if you develop frequent wheezing that is unexplainable and keeps coming back, or is accompanied by complications while breathing, expeditious breathing and bluish skin color.

How to stop wheezing: Natural remedies

Quitting smoking can cure wheezing (Image by Mathew MacQuarrie/Unsplash)

Let us now see the natural remedies for how to stop wheezing:

Drinking tea or soup: Drinking tea or hot soup can soothe the airways and reduce wheezing. The steam coming out from these hot beverages can help in opening the blocked airways.

Quitting smoking: Smoking can be a major cause of wheezing. Quitting smoking can not only stop it, but also save you from cancer and provide better respiratory health.

Inhaling steam: Inhaling steam can stop wheezing as it can clear the sinuses and open the blocked airways.

Breathing exercises: These exercises can be implemented to get rid of wheezing. Deep breathing is a part of the exercise, which can clear the airways and open them up.

Trying a humidifier: Wheezing gets worse during the winter. That is when a humidifier can come into play. A humidifier in the room can lessen wheezing and congestion.

Air Filters: An air filter can clear the air in the house and reduce the irritants in the air, which is the primary cause of wheezing and makes wheezing worse.

Ginger: Ginger can be consumed in the form of tea. It has anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce inflammation in the airways. This will reduce wheezing.

How is wheezing treated?

Xray of the chest to determine underlying wheezing causes (Image by Harlie Raethel/Unsplash)

To treat wheezing, the underlying cause has to be found. There are several ways of determining the cause, the most common one being x-rays of the chest.

Doctors use bronchodilators to relax the lungs and the narrow the airways. Allergy shots are also used when wheezing is caused because of an allergy. These shots are a form of immunotherapy.

Therefore, the kind of wheezing and the underlying cause has to be found out and determined and then it can be treated accordingly by a doctor. Meanwhile, homemade remedies can help to lessen wheezing and problems caused because of it.

Wheezing can be mild or life-threatening. Therefore it is important to consult a healthcare professional to get the proper diagnosis and treatment. Do not let wheezing or asthma take your breath away as every breath you take is precious.