How to Take Care of Your Mental Health This Layoff Season?

Layoffs can drain mental health. Our job forms an integral part of our sense of self. Not only are jobs stressful for employees but also for employers.

A layoff may provide some people with much-needed relief from a challenging work environment or open the door to new opportunities. However, for some, losing a job can have a profound impact on mental health.

A layoff can cause a lot of anxiety, and the risk is that the person may start to picture all the ways their life could go wrong and fall apart. This can be excessively burdensome without actual knowledge of what could or might not occur. Your mental health may suffer if you're constantly concerned about losing your job. Nobody enjoys living in a situation of uncertainty for an extended period.

Ways To Take Care of Mental Health If You Are Laid Off

Research has shown that work insecurity can negatively impact motivation and concentration and lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

Here are some things you can do to reduce your anxiety if it's being brought on by a layoff:

1) Focus on Elements That Won’t Change

Consider yourself lucky if, after losing your job, you still have a house, some savings, or friends or family who can help you out.

Everyone's circumstances are unique, but even when the future is hazy, reminding yourself of your blessings and cultivating appreciation can help maintain your optimism. This emotional strain can lessen the constants in your life (solid family ties, food on the table, etc.).

2) Prioritize Mental Health

In times of uncertainty, prioritize your mental health. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Prioritize pursuits that make you feel at ease while keeping in mind that your health comes first. Spend time on activities that make you feel fulfilled, whether it's daily dog walks, meditation, or developing a new passion.

Use mental health apps to connect with people if you need to talk to someone and get the assistance you require. Make your mental, emotional, and physical health a priority.

3) Lean On to Your Support

Reach out when you can. (Image via Pexels/Fauxels)

Social interaction is more crucial than ever in times of social isolation. Tell them what you need and ask for their assistance.

Whatever your method of coping, make sure to let your family and friends know so that they can be there for you. Some individuals ask for advice, while others just need a shoulder to weep on.

Ways To Take Care of Mental Health If You Fear Being Laid Off

The perceived fear of being laid off is as damaging to mental health as an actual layoff. Here are some ways to take care of yourself if you fear a layoff:

1) Identify Your Triggers

The first step is to determine what's causing your anxiety. Identifying the source of your anxiety can help create a strategy for dealing with your worries. According to a study, practicing your response to worst-case situations in your head or engaging in defensive pessimism can help you deal with anxiety in a healthy way.

Make a contingency plan, for instance, after you have some clarity regarding the source of your anxiety.

Think about what you would do if you were fired unexpectedly. What would you do in this situation? Are you prepared for an emergency? Explain to yourself each step of your plan in detail. Think about how you handle concerns like money, health, and jobs.

2) Think of Your Strengths

Think about what you can do with your existing strengths. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Try to think back on some of the toughest things you have successfully overcome or accomplished in your life when you find yourself in difficult circumstances.

According to a study, those who were forced to recall a challenge they overcame exhibited improved psychological well-being. Immerse yourself in reflection. Start by considering a situation you struggled to manage, and ask yourself these questions:

"What traits made me successful?"

"How did that situation compare to my current situation?"

3) Your Work Is Just Part of Your Identity

According to a study, people who reduce themselves down to just one attribute, like their profession, are more likely to feel dehumanized and treated like machines or tools, and experience higher degrees of disengagement, despair, and burnout. That emphasizes how crucial it is to broaden your sense of identity.

You may get going by making investments in several areas of your life. For example:

Participate in your hobbies. Choose a new one, or return to something you may have dropped earlier. Put your fitness routine back on track. Consider finding ways to improve your physical and mental health through activities that motivate you to move your body.

Takeaway

It's critical to give yourself time to evaluate your emotions and ensure that it's not the end of the world.

Your layoff is not a reflection on you as a person or a professional, even though it may have an impact on your finances and current level of confidence. It's merely a hiccup in the lengthy journey of your career and personal life.

