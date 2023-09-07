How Takishima Mika, the Japanese Fitness Trainer, Is Keeping Strong at 92 Years of Age?

One of the oldest fitness trainer, Takishima Mika, born on January 15, 1931, is no ordinary 92-year-old. Having defied all the stereotypes of her age, this Japanese fitness trainer is living proof that life is meant to be lived to the fullest irrespective of your age. Mika's journey from being a normal lady to the oldest fitness trainer in Japan is purely inspirational.

Given her age and such high fitness standards, one might assume that she has been an athlete since her childhood years. However, it all started with her husband always being critical about her weight, and he used to chide her for her extra pounds. In one of the interviews from the YouTube channel Story Rewind, she said:

"In those days I was quite plump, the size of my trousers was twice as big as now, and I still stubbornly refused to admit that I was overweight. However, one day my husband spoke negatively about my weight, after which I decided to go to the gym and lose 15 kilograms."

Mika's Road to Fitness Trainer: An Inspiring Battle Against All Odds

Mika Takishima lifting weights (Photo by MarCom News YouTube channel)

Mika's little step toward fitness turned out to be her key to becoming one of the oldest fitness trainers. Till the age of 79, she was under a coach and was still a student. At the age of 87, she decided to go to the other side of fitness training and become a fitness trainer herself.

She has the experience of her age, and her journey provides a serious and responsible approach, emphasizing her belief that age is just a number, and it's never too late to start something new.

In the video, when asked about her daily routine, she shared that she wakes up before 4:00 am and believes that an early start to her day gives her the necessary boost to her day.

Along with this, she includes a four-kilometer walk, a three-kilometer run, and an additional one-kilometer walk in the opposite direction. She follows this schedule every day.

Mika's Nutritious Diet

Mika Takishima the oldest fitness trainer in Japan (Photo by Story Rewind YouTube channel)

Fitness alone is not going to make you fit and healthy. You need to have a proper diet. According to the video by Story Rewind, she said that her breakfast diet consists of the goodness of mackerel or grilled salmon, eggs, natto, tofu, kimchi, and vegetables marinated in rice bran.

Her lunch is lighter, which comprises a banana and some probiotic drink. In her dinner, she consumes vegetable chicken soup or some variations of it. Avoiding artificial additives and implementing a natural healthy diet can back her physical fitness.

Inspiring the World

The extraordinary journey of her transformation is remarkable and inspiring. Her ultimate goal is to travel through all 47 regions of Japan, sharing her fitness shows with as many people as possible. Her story has the power to rekindle hope in those who may have felt limited due to their age.

With the world which is nowadays youth-centered, Takishima Mika has stood out for her fitness and being a fitness trainer at such an age. She has set the example, that with discipline and a positive attitude, age is just a number and nothing really is impossible to achieve.

Takishima Mika breaking the age barrier (Photo by Story Rewind YouTube channel)

Takishima's journey to being the oldest trainer in Japan should be taken as an inspiration. Her journey gives us the belief that age is not a limiting factor when it comes to pursuing a healthy, active life.

The discipline and dedication with her positive attitude should motivate us to break through the stereotype of age and live our lives to the fullest.