How To Deal With Holiday Depression And Stress?

If you're experiencing holiday depression or stress, you're not alone. A 2018 study showed that 88% of Americans feel stressed during the holiday season, and 77% of Americans have a hard time relaxing during the holidays.

Even without clinical depression, some people may experience emotions of loneliness, isolation, grief, and sadness during the winter holidays despite the bright decorations and dazzling lights around. During the holidays, people tend to think more about family, relationships, and social interaction. Depression may manifest if there're problems in these aspects.

Having a toolbox of healthy coping mechanisms can help you get ready for and get through the upcoming holiday season, regardless of what's causing your poor mood or negative thoughts. While taking care of oneself is important at all times, it's especially important during the holidays.

Deal With Holiday Depression And Stress

Here are five ways to manage holiday stress. Keep in mind that this is not a comprehensive list and that many of these ways can be tailored to your specific context and needs. Let's get started:

1) Manage Your Expectations

If you haven’t opted out of something during the holidays, maybe try a little pushback where it meets your needs. See how it feels in your body. Observe. Don’t judge.

Watch how this little pushback might ripple out into your family or friend group. It can be a great way to obtain some information about your relationships. It might feel scary at first to not meet everyone’s expectations, but sometimes we need to scoot others’ expectations aside to discover our own wants and needs.

2) Stay Active

Go out and have fun when you can. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

One of the finest, most scientifically supported coping mechanisms for depression is physical activity, and the holiday season is no exception. Exercise is a useful strategy to manage holiday depression and may be helpful when paired with antidepressant medication, according to a meta-analysis.

You can prevent loneliness and isolation during the holidays by going outside and exercising. Another strategy to lower risk of developing holiday depression symptoms is by spending time in nature. According to one study, being surrounded by green space can lower one's risk of mental health disorders in the long run.

3) Set Boundaries

Maintain emotional awareness around various people in your life, and establish boundaries as necessary.

Touchstone Essentials @the_good_inside There are plenty of things to love about the holiday season, but too much on your to-do list can all add to holiday stress. Check out our tips on how to beat stress and make it the most wonderful time of the year.



thegoodinside.com/7-effective-wa… There are plenty of things to love about the holiday season, but too much on your to-do list can all add to holiday stress. Check out our tips on how to beat stress and make it the most wonderful time of the year. #holidaystress 🔔 There are plenty of things to love about the holiday season, but too much on your to-do list can all add to holiday stress. Check out our tips on how to beat stress and make it the most wonderful time of the year. #holidaystressthegoodinside.com/7-effective-wa…

That could entail setting boundaries for your relationships with and availability to such people, as well as reducing the amount of time you spend with people that make you feel down or worsen your symptoms of holiday depression.

It's crucial to be aware of your personal boundaries, so try to pay attention to your feelings of overload and take appropriate action. You can learn how to create boundaries with the assistance of a mental health specialist.

4) Make Minor Adjustments

Focus on small activities that can help you unwind, as the holiday season can seem full of significant changes. Take a break from your mobile device, for instance, to get some much-needed distance from the demands of your calendar, to-do list, and people in your life.

Make it a point to cook with extra spices, which are known to release endorphins, or listen to your favorite music to help you unwind. You might just need a little extra boost to reinvigorate your holiday spirit with a few minor modifications that won't completely change your routine.

5) Do less

Even the most realistic individuals occasionally overcommit their time due to the spirit of the season.

Maze Women's Health @MazeWomenHealth



#mentalhealthawareness #holidaystress #boundaries The holidays can be hard and you deserve to set the boundaries you need in order to protect your peace this season. The holidays can be hard and you deserve to set the boundaries you need in order to protect your peace this season. #mentalhealthawareness #holidaystress #boundaries https://t.co/uRkjSmjc9M

Be honest with yourself when you glance at your calendar or to-do list. Allow yourself to say no to other requests for your time to focus on what's most important to you and where you want to go. Overcommiting yourself can increase holiday depression.

The same is true for customs. It's quite normal for traditions to evolve over time and for you to make up for new ones to meet family's and friends' changing lifestyles. Consider creating a new routine if the current one puts too much stress and is bringing on holiday depression.

Takeaway

Holiday depression and stress have become increasingly common. They may have existed before, but we now have a greater awareness of them.

That can involve so many things — from having difficult conversations with family and friends, worrying about health issues, the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and mental health issues. This year has been a tough one, so be patient with yourself, be kind to yourself, and allow yourself some grace.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes