5 Signs You Need Mental Health Break & How to Take One

Irrespective of your age, gender, religion, or ethnicity, you deserve a mental health break.

Research has revealed a substantial increase in mental health issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers found an increase in the prevalence of depression symptoms among already at-risk groups (individuals with other physical and mental health concerns).

A mental health break is anything that allows you to step back, relax, and recharge your mind and body. These breaks can look different for everyone, depending on what can help them feel better. Some mental health breaks may only last for ten minutes, while others may include a week-long vacation.

How Do You Know You Need a Mental Health Break?

Burnout is a state of physical and mental exhaustion, and it's often the first indication of mental health deterioration.

If you notice the following five signs, it may be time to take a break and slow down: ⁠

1) Lack of Motivation

Lacking motivation for work, hobbies, and even simple things, such as cooking or doing chores, is a common sign of burnout and mental health issues. High-stress levels can also impact your ability to focus - leading you to procrastinate. ⁠

⁠2) Indifference

It's typical to feel down from time to time, but burnout can leave you feeling bored and unable to enjoy things that used to bring joy. ⁠For instance, eating two or three meals a day can feel like an enormous task, and you may feel like skipping it.

⁠3) You Are Easily Triggered

By taking a break, you allow your brain to process thoughts and emotions. (Image via Unsplash/Rosy)

Do you often snap at people around you? Do you feel easily irritated by others and are not able to control your emotions? If you're constantly feeling negative emotions and find yourself overreacting to small inconveniences, perhaps it's time to take a step back and reflect on the underlying reasons for that.

⁠4) Loss of Energy

You're exercising, eating well and getting plenty of sleep, yet you feel constantly exhausted both mentally and physically. ⁠This lack of energy may be indicative of a mental health disorder, like depression.

⁠5) Social Withdrawal ⁠

When was the last time you took a mental health break? (Image via Unsplash/Javier Barros)

It's important to spend time with yourself, but if you constantly turn down plans with friends, you may find yourself feeling isolated while also damaging relationships.

How to Take a Mental Health Break?

It would be unrealistic to say that there is no relationship or career that does not involve stress.

Taking mental health breaks throughout the day, week or month can enhance your mood and well-being. The following are some ways you can do so:

1) Focus on Breath

Imagine being in the middle of a meeting but feeling exhausted and tired. Is there something that you can do without others noticing? Yes, it simply requires attention towards your breath.

For instance, breathe in and out 21 times. That will help to reduce cortisol, the stress hormone, and increase serotonin, the happiness hormone. If not 21 times, try it out as much as you can.

2) Unplug from Work

Its exhausting for our brain to work continuously, take a office break. (Image via Pexels/Tara Winstead)

We tend to work even on our holidays - we check for mail, Slack notifications, or spend too much time ruminating about our job. The idea of a mental health break is to go screen-free and rope in someone to keep you accountable.

If you are with a friend, ask them to keep you in check if you rant too much about work. If you feel comfortable, tell a coworker that you’re trying to stay off the grid and call you out if they see you spending too much time on Slack or other work-related applications.

3) Socialize

Spending time with people is a natural mood enhancer. (Image via Pexels/Yan Krukov)

Whether it's hanging out with friends for a bike tour or catching up with your grandmother, socialization is beneficial for your mental health.

Being mentally healthy requires regular interpersonal connection. Social anxiety and sadness, among other mental health issues, are linked to social isolation. If you don't already have friends or other loved ones with whom you may connect, this is an opportunity to participate in group activities and meet new people.

Takeaway

Still waiting for National Mental Health Day to take a break? If you think you need one now, take it.

Whether it's 15 minutes for a power nap or taking the rest of the day off, it will be worth it. Not only will you give yourself some much-needed rest, but you will also be subconsciously sending a message to yourself that you are worth caring for, and you deserve that.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far