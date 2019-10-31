Australia star Maxwell to take break due to mental health issues

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 31 Oct 2019, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is taking a short break from cricket to address "difficulties" relating to his mental health.

Maxwell played and performed well in the opening two games of Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka but will not be involved in Friday's third and final match at the MCG following a discussion with coach Justin Langer.

Western Australia and Hobart Hurricanes batsman D'Arcy Short replaces him in the squad.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health," said team psychologist Michael Lloyd.

"As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game. Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

Australia coach Langer commended the short-form star for being open and honest about his struggles, which he said became more noticeable before last week's win in Adelaide.

Maxwell hit a quickfire 62 in that match and appeared to be in a jovial mood during Wednesday's second game at the Gabba as he spoke freely with broadcasters while wearing a microphone on the field.

"That's the mask he puts on, it's his armour, his energy and the way he plays," Langer told reporters in Melbourne.

"He's the great entertainer but underneath the mask - you probably just sense it.

Advertisement

"When you build relationships with people you sense when they're not quite right and I asked him the day before the Adelaide game and that's when he said we probably need that little chat.

"It took a lot of courage for him to say he wasn't feeling right."