"You want to rest your best bowler?" - When a former India coach dismissed chat over giving Jasprit Bumrah a break

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar recalled how Ravi Shastri dismissed discussions over giving pacer Jasprit Bumrah a break during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in Australia.

On 'A Century Of Stories' Podcast, R Sridhar recalled how Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach of the Indian team then, ensured Jasprit Bumrah played the final two Tests while there were discussions about resting him for the third Test of the four-match series, keeping the 2019 World Cup in mind.

"I remember one episode after the Perth Test there was a small gap. There was a dilemma whether Bumrah can play the third Test. Protecting from injury so that he can play in Sydney. They were discussing should Bumrah play or rest because there was a World Cup after that. We go to New Zealand after that series, go back play Australia again in India, and then the World Cup. So if something happens to Bumrah he may miss the World Cup. There was a fear," Sridhar said.

"So I remember Ravi's call. He asked the team physio and strength & conditioning unit how many World Cups have India won? How many times have India won a Test series in Australia? Here we are sitting 1-1, going to Melbourne and Sydney, a chance to win the series and you want to rest your best bowler? I want him to play both the Test matches," he added.

India won the four-match Test series 2-1 and created history with their first-ever Test series win in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah played both games. He picked nine wickets in the third Test at Melbourne, which India won.

Ravi Shastri lashes out at India for resting Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

India left ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah out of the ongoing second Test against England in Birmingham. The visitors lost the first Test and are 0-1 down in the series. Bumrah was left out to manage his workload.

However, Ravi Shastri lashed out at the Indian team for not playing Bumrah given the fact that they are already 0-1 down in the series.

"I think Michael asked the question at the toss, if you look at the run India has had, this becomes a very very important Test match. You have lost 3 against New Zealand, 3 against Australia and lost the first Test match here. You have to get back to winning ways. You have the best fast bowler in the world and you make him sit out after 7 days of rest. It's something very hard to believe," he said (via Sky Sports).

Notably, Bumrah had picked up five wickets in the first innings of the opening Test. He failed to pick a wicket in the second innings as India could not defend a target of 371 with England chasing it down with five wickets to spare.

