Rishabh Pant smashes Shoaib Bashir over long-on for first maximum of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant launched England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir over long-on to register the first six of the match on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test in the five-match series. The contest is underway at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

On the final ball of the 51st over, Bashir floated one up, and Pant charged down the track to dispatch it over long-on for a maximum — the first six of the ongoing second Test.

Watch the video here:

The 27-year-old was at his explosive best in the first Test, where he scored twin centuries and hammered a total of nine sixes. The southpaw now ranks third on the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in Test cricket — 83 — behind only Virender Sehwag (90) and Rohit Sharma (88).

All eyes on Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant as India seek big contributions in 2nd Test

England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second Test, and their decision paid off early. Chris Woakes struck in the ninth over, removing first-Test centurion KL Rahul for just two off 26 deliveries.

Karun Nair then walked in at No. 3 and, alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, steadied the innings with positive intent. The duo stitched together a promising 80-run stand for the second wicket before Brydon Carse provided the breakthrough by dismissing Nair for 31 off 50 balls.

Jaiswal looked in fine touch, bringing up his half-century and continuing to build momentum alongside captain Shubman Gill. The pair added 66 runs off 131 deliveries for the third wicket, until Ben Stokes dismissed Jaiswal for a well-made 87 off 107 balls, laced with 13 boundaries.

Since then, Gill and Rishabh Pant have looked solid in the middle. At the time of writing, India were 182/3 after 54 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 42 and Pant on 14.

