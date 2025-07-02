RCB star in attendance on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [In Picture]

India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women’s team star spinner Shreyanka Patil was seen in attendance on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test between India and England. The match is being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The 22-year-old shared a picture of herself on Instagram stories, along with a snap of India’s opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, walking out to bat. She captioned it:

“Come on India.”

Shreyanka Patil in attendance on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test (Image via Instagram-@shreyanka_patil31)

Shreyanka Patil has been out of action for some time due to injuries and missed the 2025 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). However, she played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic title triumph in the 2024 season, picking up 13 wickets in just eight matches.

On the international front, the off-spinner has represented India in 16 T20Is, taking 20 wickets. Additionally, she has featured in three ODIs, where she has claimed five wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair steady the innings for India after early dismissal of KL Rahul

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field, with the hosts sticking to an unchanged XI. India, on the other hand, made three changes — bringing in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep in place of Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively.

Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse bowled disciplined lines with the new ball, restricting India’s openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to just 15 runs in the first eight overs. Woakes was eventually rewarded for his tight spell, dismissing Rahul for two off 26 balls in the ninth over.

Karun Nair then walked in at No. 3 and looked composed, showcasing some elegant cover drives. Alongside Jaiswal, he helped shift the momentum, with the pair stitching together a 60-run partnership off 68 balls. At the time of writing, the visitors were 75/1 after 20 overs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 45 and Nair on 27.

