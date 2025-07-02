KL Rahul perishes cheaply as he chops on off Chris Woakes on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India opener KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply on the first day of the second Test against England after the visitors were put to bat first. Rahul, who scored a century in the second innings of the first Test at Leeds, failed to maintain his form in Birmingham.

Ad

Chris Woakes delivered a back-of-a-length ball on off as Rahul tried to defend it off the back foot. However, he played it very late, and the ball hit the toe end of his bat, rolling onto the off stump. Woakes took the hosts' first wicket as KL Rahul returned to the pavilion, scoring just two runs off 26 balls.

Watch the video of KL Rahul’s dismissal by clicking here.

Notably, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second of the five Tests being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ad

Trending

Team India make three major changes to their playing XI

India captain Shubman Gill said that they made three changes to their XI. The team decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah, their pace spearhead, to manage his workload, replacing him with Akash Deep.

Additionally, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy joined the team for the Edgbaston game, replacing Sai Sudharsan, the previous match’s debutant, and Shardul Thakur.

Ad

Speaking of the changes at the toss before the match, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

“Three changes - Reddy, Washi and Akash Deep come in. No Bumrah. Just to manage his workload. We did get a good break and this is an important match for us. But the third Test being at Lord's, we think there'll be more in that pitch so we'll use him there.”

Ad

Further speaking on the team not including Kuldeep Yadav and adding Washington Sundar to the XI, the 25-year-old said:

“We were tempted to play Kuldeep but looking at the last match, our lower order didn't do well, so decided to add some depth to the batting.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news