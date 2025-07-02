Brydon Carse produces a brute of a short ball as Karun Nair is caught in the slips for 31 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England seamer Brydon Carse produced a brilliant short ball to dismiss the well-set Karun Nair on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test in the five-match series against India. The match is being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

The dismissal came on the third ball of the 24th over of India’s innings. Carse bowled a short-of-a-length delivery that caught Karun Nair in two minds — neither fully forward nor back. The ball rose sharply and took him by surprise, resulting in a loose push that lobbed straight into the hands of the second slip, where Harry Brook made no mistake.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

India’s No. 3 couldn’t convert his promising start and was dismissed for 31 off 50 deliveries, which included five boundaries. His wicket left India at 95/2 after 23.3 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds firm with fifty as England take two wickets in first session of 2nd Test

After electing to bowl first in the second Test, England’s new-ball duo Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse bowled tight and disciplined lines, keeping India’s openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal in check. The pair could manage only 15 runs in the first eight overs. Woakes was eventually rewarded, removing Rahul for two off 26 balls in the ninth over as the right-hander chopped one onto his stumps.

Karun Nair walked in at No. 3 and looked assured, playing some fluent cover drives. Alongside Jaiswal, he steadied the innings and began to shift the momentum with positive strokeplay. Just as the partnership was beginning to flourish, Carse struck at a crucial moment, removing Nair for 31 and breaking the 80-run stand for the second wicket.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal brought up his 11th Test half-century and continued to look in command. At lunch on Day 1, India reached 98/2 after 25 overs, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 62 and skipper Shubman Gill on one at the crease.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

