Nitish Reddy pays the price for total misjudgement to be knocked over for 1 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to deliver on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. The right-handed batter was knocked over by Chris Woakes, perishing for just one run after facing six deliveries as the tourists lost half their side for 211.

The dismissal came in the 62nd over of India’s first innings. Woakes bowled a good length ball pitched outside off, and Reddy left the ball casually, not expecting it to move inwards. The right-hander was taken by surprise as the ball moved in sharply before crashing into the off stump, and it was all curtains for Reddy, who was playing his first Test in England.

With premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah rested to manage his workload, Nitish Kumar Reddy has been included in the playing XI to boost India's bowling unit in the second Test. The all-rounder replaced Sai Sudharsan in the lineup as the tourists made three changes for the Edgbaston Test.

England fight back with quick wickets against India in the third session on Day 1

Shoaib Bashir and Chris Woakes removed Rishabh Pant (25 off 42) and Niitish Reddy (1) in the 61st and 62nd overs, respectively, to help England bounce back against India during the third session on Day 1. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (87 off 107 deliveries) and skipper Shubman Gill delivered with the bat for India, scoring gritty half-centuries. Karun Nair also chipped in with 31 off 50 balls.

At the time of writing, India were 223/5 after 64 overs in their first innings, with Gill (66 off 149) and Ravindra Jadeja (4 off 7) at the crease. Meanwhile, Chris Woakes has emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, bagging two wickets.

The Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match series by a 1-0 margin following their five-wicket win over India in Leeds. The hosts successfully chased 371 to complete their second consecutive 350+ chase against the tourists, having achieved 378 at Edgbaston in 2022.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test live score and updates here.

