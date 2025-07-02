"Missed the century but won hearts" - Fans laud Yashasvi Jaiswal's 87-run knock on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal shone with the bat on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the side's ongoing second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. After being asked to bat first, India were off to a poor start.

With KL Rahul back in the hut in the ninth over, the onus was on Jaiswal to steady the ship for the visitors. The southpaw showed exemplary batsmanship under pressure, countering the English bowlers with great aplomb. He missed out on a well-deserved century, scoring 87 runs off 107 deliveries.

He struck 13 fours during his stay at the crease and finished with an impressive strike rate of 81.31. The 23-year-old continued his wonderful form, following up the 101-run knock in the Test series opener with yet another impactful performance.

Jaiswal earned widespread praise on social media for his stunning batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal once again proved that he is a reliable opener for Team India. 87 runs, 13 fours - missed the century but won hearts. Second consecutive brilliant INNINGS," wrote a fan.

"They should replace the word Bazball with Jaisball Imo," commented another.

"No hype, no PR, just performance , that's Yashasvi Jaiswal for you. Well played Yashasvi Jaiswal," chimed in yet another.

Jaiswal has amassed 192 runs across three innings at an average of 64 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket after a loose shot off Ben Stokes' bowling on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked set for his second Test ton on English soil. However, he ultimately threw his wicket away with a loose shot. It was England captain Ben Stokes who provided the hosts with the massive breakthrough.

On the first ball of the 45th over, Stokes dished out a short and wide delivery on the off-side. Jaiswal took the bait and went for the cut shot. The ball took the edge of his bat and went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

It is worth mentioning that this was the second time in three innings that Jaiswal lost his wicket to Stokes. Before departing, he formed an 80-run stand for the second wicket with Karun Nair, along with a 66-run partnership for the third wicket with Shubman Gill.

