Shubman Gill whacks a 4 off Shoaib Bashir to reach his 50 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill brought his half-century in style on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. The right-handed batter went down the track against English spinner Shoaib Bashir to reach his 50 with a boundary. It was his eighth half-century in the red-ball format.

The achievement came in the 57th over of India’s first innings. Bashir bowled a flighted delivery, and Gill read it early. The 25-year-old pounced on it, hitting the ball with the meat of his bat to deposit it over mid-on for a boundary.

Shubman Gill was equally brilliant during the first innings of the series opener at Headingley. The newly appointed captain smashed 147 runs off 227 balls, comprising one six and 19 boundaries. He, however, managed just eight runs in the second innings of the first Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s half-centuries help India cross 200 on Day 1 of the second Test against England

Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill ensured India crossed 200 on Day 1 of the second Test against England. Jaiswal provided a promising start, scoring 87 runs off 107 deliveries, comprising 13 boundaries. Meanwhile, Karun Nair chipped in with 31 off 50 balls. However, KL Rahul failed to continue his red-hot form, perishing for just two runs.

At the time of writing, the tourists were 202/3 after 59 overs, with Gill (53 off 134) and Rishabh Pant (23 off 59) at the crease. Meanwhile, England captain Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, and Chris Woakes have bagged one wicket each for the hosts.

England won the opening Test at Headingley as they successfully chased 371 against India to go 1-0 ahead in the five-match series. The Ben Stokes-led side had dominated India when the two teams last met at Edgbaston in 2022 as they successfully chased 378. Thus, India will have to put their best foot forward to level the series 1-1, especially with Jasprit Bumrah rested for the second Test.

