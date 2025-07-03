"Yashasvi Jaiswal needs a good pr team"- Top 10 funny memes after India opener's aggressive 87 in 1st innings of 2nd Test vs England at Edgbaston

Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal received appreciation from fans in the form of memes after his aggressive knock in the first innings of the second Test against England on Wednesday, July 2. The Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham is hosting the contest.

English skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul played watchfully against the new ball as England pacers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse got some purchase from the fresh pitch.

After a century in the previous Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) continued his good form and mixed caution and aggression perfectly to keep the scoreboard ticking for his team. He stitched 80 and 66-run partnerships with Karun Nair and Shubman Gill to set a decent platform for the visiting side in the first innings. Ben Stokes ended his 107-ball knock in the 46th over and denied him a chance of scoring back-to-back centuries on English soil.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impactful batting performance on the opening day of the second Test impressed the fans. Recalling his multiple mis-fields from the previous Test, fans shared hilarious memes comparing his contrasting fielding and batting performances in the ongoing series. Here are some of the best memes:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal needs a good pr team," an X post read.

Shubman Gill's unbeaten century helps India reach 310/5 at stumps on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs England in Birmingham

After Yashasvi Jaiswal's departure, Shubman Gill took the visiting team ahead with a 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant. After getting off to a start, Pant failed to convert it as he perished for 25 (42), trying to play a big shot against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Chris Woakes then cleaned up Nitish Kumar Reddy (1) to reduce India to 211/5 in 61.4 overs. Shubman Gill held the innings together for his side with a responsible knock. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (41*) assisted him well as the duo put on a 99-run unbeaten stand for the sixth wicket to take India to 310/5 in 85 overs before stumps on the opening day of the second Test.

Gill notched up his seventh Test century during the final hour of the day and remained unbeaten on 114 (216). It is his second consecutive century in as many games after becoming the Indian Test captain.

