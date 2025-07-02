ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: Toss result and playing 11s, umpires list and pitch report

India are taking on England at Edgbaston in Birmingham in the second Test of the five-match series. The visitors will be looking to make a strong comeback after losing the opening Test by five wickets. India had the upper hand on multiple occasions in Leeds, but failed to capitalize on the same.

Shubman Gill and co. need to show major improvements in all departments of their game in Birmingham. While five individual hundreds were registered in the first Test, India also suffered shocking batting collapses in both innings. With the ball, barring Jasprit Bumrah, the attack looked pedestrian. As for India's fielding in the first Test, the less said the better.

The visitors would also be battling history in the Edgbaston clash. They have never won a Test at the venue. India have played eight Test matches in Birmingham, losing seven, while one match ended in a draw.

ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test - Toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to field first again. Ben Stokes said:

“Decent overhead conditions here for bowling, that's why (we want to bowl).”

While England are unchanged, India have made three changes. Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep come into the playing XI. As reported earlier, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested.

ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test - Match playing XIs

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test - Pitch report

“It's very dry and there's a tinge of green. There isn't too much of moisture and it looks like a good batting surface. It might be overcast and that may help bowlers. Not much for spinners, but seamers may get something with the new ball.” - Deep Dasgupta

ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test - Match players list

England squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Sam James Cook, Jamie Overton, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran

ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test - Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Sharfuddoula

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel

Match Referee: Richie Richardson

