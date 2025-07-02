Shoaib Bashir strikes massive blow as Rishabh Pant holes out to long-on for 25 in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir provided a crucial breakthrough by dismissing in-form Indian batter Rishabh Pant on Day 1 (Wednesday, July 2) of the second Test in the five-match series. The match is being played at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 61st over of India’s innings. Bashir tossed one up, and Pant got to the leg side of the ball to muscle an on-drive. However, he failed to connect cleanly, and Zak Crawley took a sharp catch at long-on, handing the hosts a crucial breakthrough.

Watch the video of dismissal here:

The southpaw couldn’t convert his start into a big innings and was dismissed for 25 off 42 balls, including one four and one six. Pant’s wicket left the visitors at 208/4 after 60.1 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy follows Rishabh Pant to the pavilion as India lose half their side on Day 1 of the 2nd Test

Put into bat, India didn’t enjoy the best of starts as Chris Woakes struck in the ninth over, removing first-Test centurion KL Rahul for just two off 26 balls. Karun Nair came in at No. 3 and, together with Yashasvi Jaiswal, steadied the innings. The pair added 80 runs before Brydon Carse broke the stand, dismissing Nair for 31 off 50 deliveries.

Jaiswal continued his fine form, bringing up his 11th Test half-century and building momentum alongside skipper Shubman Gill. The duo added 66 runs off 131 balls for the third wicket before England captain Ben Stokes dismissed Jaiswal for a well-made 87 off 107 deliveries, which included 13 boundaries.

Gill also brought up his half-century, while Rishabh Pant failed to capitalize on his start and was dismissed for 25. Soon after, Nitish Kumar Reddy was cleaned up by Chris Woakes for just one, leaving India five down for 211. At the time of writing, the visitors were 223/5 after 64 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 66 and Ravindra Jadeja on four at the crease.

