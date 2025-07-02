Shubman Gill nails consecutive sweep shots to reach another sublime ton on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test [Watch]

Team India captain Shubman Gill led from the front as he brought up a sublime ton on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The right-handed batter nailed a sweep shot off Joe Root's bowling and roared to celebrate his accomplishment at the storied venue.

The moment came in the 80th over as England skipper Ben Stokes gave the ball to Root before they took the new ball. While the first four deliveries went as dots, the visiting captain put away the fifth delivery for a boundary, taking full toll of the leg-side line. The Yorkshire cricketer sent down a similar delivery again, and the right-hander yet again played the same shot, thereby taking his score to 102.

Watch the video below of the Indian skipper's celebration:

It was also the second century as Test captain for the 25-year-old, having peeled off 147 in the opening match of the series in Leeds.

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja power India past 300 at Stumps on Day 1

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gill, who hammered his seventh Test ton, batted responsibly when the tourists found themselves in a precarious spot after succumbing to 211/5. The Punjab-born cricketer stayed unbeaten on 114 at the end of Day 1. He has added an unbroken 99 with Ravindra Jadeja, who is still batting on 41.

Chris Woakes made the first incision into Team India's top-order by dismissing KL Rahul for a single-figure score, but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair counterattacked. A few overs before lunch, Brydon Carse sent Nair packing for 31 as the right-handed batter was surprised by the extra bounce and edged it to slip.

Jaiswal missed his ton by 13 runs, falling to Ben Stokes, while Shoaib Bashir got the better of Rishabh Pant for 25. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who didn't play the first Test, became Woakes' second victim as he perished for 1 while trying to leave the ball. Nevertheless, Gill and Jadeja have taken India's total to 310/5 in the 85 overs bowled on Day 1.

England lead the series by 1-0 after a five-wicket win in Leeds.

