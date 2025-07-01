"He is one for the future" - R Ashwin suggests India playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Prasidh Krishna to retain his spot in the playing XI for the second Test against England, especially if Jasprit Bumrah is not playing. The right-arm pacer picked up five wickets in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, but was not economical during the five-wicket loss.

Ad

The Karnataka pacer finished with an economy of more than six runs per over across both innings as the England batters made the most of his inconsistency. However, when he found the right length, he was a menace to deal with. He dragged India back into the contest on Day 5 with his twin strikes to dismiss Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, the latter being one of the best deliveries of the entire Test.

Ad

Trending

However, with question marks being raised over Jasprit Bumrah's workload, the prospect of a second spinner, wholesale changes are expected to be made to the bowling unit for the second Test.

Ashwin, however, urged the team management to play Prasidh Krishna in as many matches as possible, and to groom him for the lead pacer's role in Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the future as part of workload management.

"I would actually give Prasidh Krishna games, because when he got it right, he delivered lethal wicket-taking deliveries. I think Prasidh is one for the future. If Bumrah is not going to be playing all matches, he can step up to play that role. He can give you something completely different," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

Ashwin opined that he would bring in Kuldeep Yadav as the second spinner into the playing XI, and Arshdeep Singh, provided that Bumrah is being rested.

"If we are playing a seamer in place of Bumrah, I would think of Arshdeep, and bring a left-arm option. Nevertheless, let us not forget what Akash Deep has done, he can bowl really well with the red-ball, while Arshdeep is not a proven commodity yet," the spinner said.

Ad

"Only debatable topic is Karun Nair-Sai Sudharsan/Nitish Kumar Reddy. How many overs will the fourth seamer give? How good is Reddy's batting form? I know for a fact that the Indian team management rates Nitish Kumar Reddy very highly. But, I don't believe in chopping and changing, so I think both Karun Nair and Sai Sudharsan should remain in the playing XI. My only change would be Kuldeep in the playing XI, and if Bumrah is not playing, then Arshdeep comes in," he further explained.

Ad

Arshdeep Singh is yet to play a Test match, but he has notable experience playing County Cricket for Kent in recent years. He brings the left-arm angle with him, which could prove to be pivotal in Bumrah's absence from the playing XI.

"I want to see if they are committed to picking 20 wickets" - R Ashwin on Team India's approach for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Ahead of the series, Team India skipper Shubman Gill had stressed the importance of picking up 20 wickets in England. Now that the present bowling combination is unlikely to deliver 20 wickets, especially on a flat surface, the visitors may be forced to call upon the attacking options on the bench, perhaps at the expense of the batting depth.

Ad

"England is rather unforgiving for spinners. In Australia, you do have a chance due to the speed and bounce of the wickets. You can work on your tactical game and practice. In England, the wickets keep getting slower. I enjoyed bowling in that match (2018 Test in Edgbaston), especially with the new ball," Ashwin said.

Ad

"I see this Test as a test to Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill's committment to taking 20 wickets. I want to see if they are committed to picking 20 wickets. If they are seriously committed, then Kuldeep Yadav should get a look-in," Ashwin added.

Shubman Gill and co. head into the second Test with a 0-1 deficit. The clash is set to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from Wednesday, July 2, onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news