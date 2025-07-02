Shreyas Iyer gets involved in fun banter while playing cricket at his apartment with PBKS teammate [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer recently played indoor cricket at his apartment with 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Shashank Singh. The two competed in a Super Over, where Shreyas had to score 12 runs off Shashank's bowling.

The fun battle started with Shashank informing his PBKS captain about the field placements. Shreyas pointed out that wide yorkers were not allowed, possibly because they were playing in a narrow passage.

After being hit for two fours, Shashank increased his pace. Reacting to it, Shreyas cheekily said:

"Gusse mein pace badh gaya. (His pace has increased because of anger.)"

Sharing the video of the two PBKS stars playing indoor cricket, the Punjab-based franchise wrote on Instagram:

"Rain hits. No field? No problem. Super over indoors. Brotherhood forever."

Shreyas Iyer became the second-most expensive player in IPL history after PBKS signed him at a whopping ₹26.75 crore at the mega auction. He was appointed as the side's new captain ahead of the season.

Under Shreyas' leadership, PBKS finished as the runners-up following a heartbreaking six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The PBKS skipper was the leading run-getter for his side in the edition, chalking up 604 runs across 17 innings at a strike rate of 175.07. Shashank Singh also played some impactful knocks, amassing 350 runs from 14 innings at a strike rate of 153.50.

Shreyas Iyer was recently seen playing indoor cricket with his mother

PBKS posted a video on their Instagram handle on Monday, June 30, in which Shreyas Iyer's mother could be seen bowling to her son in their living room.

The video of their indoor cricket went viral on social media, with fans loving the star cricketer's mother's celebration after getting him out. Sharing the video, PBKS wrote:

"Only time SARPANCH won't mind getting bowled!"

Following the completion of IPL 2025, Shreyas captained SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the Mumbai T20 League 2025. The team lost to Mumbai South Central Maratha in the final. Shreyas failed to get a big score in the summit clash, scoring 12 run off 17 deliveries.

