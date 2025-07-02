"Gautam Gambhir would appreciate that"- Dinesh Karthik responds to former England captain criticising India's playing XI for ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik issued a sarcastic reply to former England captain Michael Atherton's scathing attack on the team combination Gautam Gambhir chose for the second Test against England. The Men in Blue made three changes to their playing XI following the five-wicket loss in the series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

With the series already delicately placed in the early stages, Team India made some bold calls, which included resting Jasprit Bumrah and not including Kuldeep Yadav into the mix. The visitors prioritised batting depth and included two all-rounders in Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy to bolster the lower middle-order after the twin collapses in the first Test.

Michael Atherton opined that he would have played a completely different bowling attack, considering that India are looking for a way to come back in the series.

"If I had been in their shoes, it would have been Bumrah for the big game, can't afford to lose this game. I would have picked Siraj, who I thought improved throughout that game at Headingley, I would have picked the left-armer, Arshdeep Singh, for swing and to create some footmarks by the right hander's off stump for Kuldeep Yadav, who I would have also played, and also Ravindra Jadeja. I would not have worried too much about runs at No.8," Mike Atherton said on commentary.

"Good, thank you. I think Gautam Gambhir would appreciate that a lot. You answered it very nicely, all of India would be impressed," Dinesh Karthik said in reply after Atherton disagreed with Gambhir's picks.

Team India's changes have not panned out on Day 1 so far as Karun Nair faltered in his outing at No.3, scoring 31 runs before being dismissed by Brydon Carse right before the Lunch break. Nitish Kumar Reddy was castled for 1 in the third session after choosing to leave a Chris Woakes delivery that nipped back in to hit the off stump.

"I think England are happy that your left-arm wrist spinner is not playing" - Michael Atherton on Team India's decision to leave Kuldeep Yadav out

Kuldeep Yadav was touted as a major X-Factor for Team India ahead of the tour due to his skillset, and vacancy in the squad after Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement. The path was clear for the wrist spinner to feature as the dry summer in England led to dry surfaces, but the team went a different route, and opted for Washington Sundar's all-round abilities over a specialist.

"We, in England, find it curious that Kuldeep Yadav has played 13 games in the last seven years since his debut, and I know that you have had some great spinners. But, I think England are happy that your left-arm wrist spinner is not playing," Atherton added.

Kuldeep Yadav has only played one Test in England to date, which came during the 2018 tour. He was not considered for the 2021-22 series, as his wait for an appearance outside the subcontinent continues.

