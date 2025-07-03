5 records/milestones made by India's batters on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Team India's batters once again put up a dominating display on the opening day of the second Test against England. The second Test began on Wednesday, July 2, and is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

England won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Shubman Gill and Co. lost the wicket of opener KL Rahul early in the innings. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair steadied the ship to bring them to a good position.

While Karun was eventually dismissed, Jaiswal carried on, going on to score a half-century. Unfortunately, he missed out on a hundred. Captain Gill then took control, smashing an unbeaten hundred. Ravindra Jadeja also remained unbeaten on 41 off 67 balls with Gill as India ended the day in a strong position at 310/5 from 85 overs.

That said, here are five records/milestones made by India's batters on the opening day of the second Test against England.

#5 Highest score by an Indian opener in Test matches at Edgbaston

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 87 runs off 107 balls, hitting 13 fours in his knock with a strike-rate of 81.31. While he missed out on a century, the left-hander broke a long-standing 51-year-old record.

He broke the record for the highest score by an Indian opener in Test matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham, previously held by former opener Sudhir Nayak. Nayak had scored 77 runs off 165 balls against England way back in July 1974 in the second innings of the third Test at Edgbaston.

#4 Most 50 plus scores by an Indian opener in SENA Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal also broke another record with his 87-run knock in the first innings on the opening day against England. Jaiswal now has five 50-plus scores as an opener in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

With that, he went past former Test captain Rohit Sharma's tally of four such scores. The record is now held by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

#3 Fourth Indian with hundreds in three consecutive Tests against England

Captain Shubman Gill joined an elite list by becoming the fourth Indian batter with hundreds in three consecutive Tests against England. Gill remained unbeaten on 114 off 216 balls, hitting 12 fours on the opening day. He had scored a hundred in the first Test as well. When the two teams last played a Test before this series in 2024, Gill had scored a hundred (5th Test, 2024).

He joined Mohammad Azharuddin (1984-1985), Dilip Vengsarkar (1985-1986), and Rahul Dravid (2002 & 2008-2011) in this list.

#2 Third Indian captain with hundreds in consecutive Tests against England

Shubman Gill also became only the third Indian captain to have scored hundreds in consecutive Tests against England. In the first Test of the ongoing series, he made 147 runs in the first innings, followed by his unbeaten ton here in the second Test.

Only two other captains from the country have achieved this feat against England in the past. Vijay Hazare was the first to do so with hundreds in Delhi and Brabourne in 1951/52 during the home series. Mohammad Azharuddin achieved the feat in 1990 during the away series with centuries at Lord’s and Old Trafford.

#1 Hundreds in first two Tests as India captain

Shubman Gill also became only the fourth Indian to score hundreds in his first two Tests as captain. His first Test as captain came during the previous match in Leeds, where he scored a century in the first innings.

He joined an elite list including Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and the great Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli had scored three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain against Australia in 2014/15. Vijay Hazare achieved the feat against England in 1951. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar achieved the feat with centuries against New Zealand (1976) and the West Indies (1978).

