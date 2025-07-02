"He was aggressive with Virat" - Bharat Arun reveals first impression of India pacer amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun revealed his first impression of pacer Mohammed Siraj during the ongoing second Test against England. The match, which began on Wednesday, July 2, is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

Bharat Arun recalled how he had seen Mohammed Siraj bowl in the nets with aggression, even to star India batter Virat Kohli, when no one knew of the pacer.

"He was fearless when he was bowling. You could see that in the nets. A guy who's a nobody at that point, when he is going at Virat Kohli, he was looking to get Virat out. He was bowling bouncers, he was aggressive with Virat. I said man you often don't come across bowlers who's a nobody who's not played anything at that point to be as aggressive to a superstar like Virat. You are in awe of him all the time. I liked that very much," he said (via Sony Sports Network).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former bowling coach also recalled how he had spoken to VVS Laxman about Siraj. He revealed how he did not remember Siraj's name when he went to Hyderabad as the bowling coach, but eventually recognized him and made him play the Ranji Trophy as well. He added:

"Immediately I told VVS Laxman that this kid is very impressive. We should encourage him. Providence would have it that I went as the coach of Hyderabad next year and I did not remember his name also. I told there is a kid who's name starts with 'S' and he had come as a net bowler. They got three of them to me then and Siraj was one among those. Then I recognized him and insisted for him to play the Ranji Trophy. He was the highest wicket-taker that year for Hyderabad."

Ad

Mohammed Siraj is currently a part of the Indian team for the ongoing second Test against England.

Mohammed Siraj will have to shoulder responsibility as India aim to bounce back

India lost the opening Test of the series by five wickets at Headingley. In the second Test, the visitors are missing ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested due to workload management.

Ad

In the absence of Bumrah, with the team aiming to bounce back and level the series, Siraj will have to shoulder the responsibility as the leader of the pace attack. Being the senior pacer in Bumrah's absence, he will be expected to deliver with the ball.

He was not at his best in the first Test, picking up only two wickets in the first innings and returning wicketless in the second. The pacer has played 37 Tests (before the ongoing second Test) and has bagged 102 wickets at an average of 31.83 with three five-wicket hauls in his career so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news