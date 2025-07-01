“Did you forget that quickly?” - Former India opener’s subtle dig at Michael Vaughan ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu didn’t hold back as he took a subtle dig at ex-England skipper Michael Vaughan ahead of the second Test in Edgbaston in Birmingham, which begins on Wednesday, July 2. The cricketer-turned-analyst reminded the critics how India, under a new skipper, made a tremendous comeback during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under despite being hammered in the first Test. Notably, the tourists were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the pink-ball Test against Australia before sealing the series 2-1.

The remarks came after Vaughan revised his series prediction from 3-1 to 4-0 in favor of England following their five-wicket win against the tourists in the first Test at Headingley.

Navjot Singh Sidhu said on his YouTube channel:

“1:04 – After 36 all out, Michael Vaughan said 4-0. Then what happened? DSP Siraj and our captain, Shubman Gill, made their debut in Melbourne, and we won that game and then a hard-fought draw in Sydney. Then they won in Brisbane, where nobody had won for years. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scored 92 and 89. Did you forget that quickly?”

“00:34 – The Indian cricket team’s DNA has fightback [ability]. Whenever people count them out, they turn around and fight and do amazing things. In fact, they script history. Remember when India were all out for 36 in Adelaide. This team is playing exceedingly well. They challenged England and dominated for nearly four days,” he added.

The visitors will be looking for their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, having lost seven matches at the venue, excluding a draw.

“Look who Bumrah has as partners” – Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning numbers for India in Tests

Navjot Singh Sidhu further lauded ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for leading from the front for India in Tests. Sharing his exceptional numbers, the 61-year-old said in the same video:

“3:45 – Respect your heroes. You have someone who bowled 440.2 overs since 2024. First in the world, the second best is Mitchell Starc with 439.5 overs. Look who Bumrah has as partners. Starc has Nathan Lyon with 550 wickets, and there is Hazlewood."

"In the last BGT, he bagged 32 wickets in five Test matches. What was the average? 13. Overall, it’s 19. In SENA countries, he has 150 scalps, more than Wasim Akram,” Sidhu concluded.

The statement came amid reports that Bumrah might miss the second Test in Edgbaston.

