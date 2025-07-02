3 reasons why CSK must not trade Sanju Samson in for IPL 2026

As Team India was preparing for their crucial second Test against England, Indian fans were in for some big news elsewhere with Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson potentially getting traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL off-season. As the two bottom-feeders of IPL 2025 look to bolster their respective squads ahead of the 2025 auction, the news about a Samson trade dominated the headlines yesterday (July 1).

A senior CSK official confirmed the franchise's interest in the RR skipper to Cricbuzz, saying:

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested."

While any team only gets better with the inclusion of someone of Samson's prowess, the move may not be as straightforward as it may seem at the surface level for the five-time IPL champions. The Samson trade is the ultimate case of 'damned if you do damned if you don't' for CSK, which almost makes it impossible for the franchise to not go ahead with the move.

Yet, we present three reasons why CSK should not trade Sanju Samson for IPL 2026.

#1 Sanju Samson's trade value

As valuable as Sanju Samson the performer may be, trading for him will come at a massive cost for CSK. Lest we forget, the 30-year-old is worth ₹18 crores, meaning CSK will have to match the value in their trade for the RR skipper.

A straight one-to-one trade for the RR captain will be possible only if CSK give away their captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or their premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. As impressive as Samson has been with the bat over the past few IPL seasons, his numbers pale in comparison to Gaikwad's, with the duo performing similar roles.

In Jadeja, CSK have someone who is the jack of all trades, with his ability to bat at different positions and offer reliable left-arm spin bowling. While his impact may be dwindling with age, the veteran all-rounder still provides CSK with incredible value and team balance.

The Men in Yellow could also do a multi-player trade to match salaries by trading away more than one player for Samson. However, it is hard to see RR accepting the offer, unless CSK offer pieces that may be valuable to them later as tradable assets.

CSK's gains in the Samson trade, when weighed against the loss suffered in value from the player or players they lose in the exchange, will likely be minimal, if any.

#2 Why fix something that isn't broken?

CSK endured several issues throughout their 2025 IPL season with the bat and the ball. However, their top-order batting might be one area that needs no fixing for next season.

The side was massively dented by skipper Gaikwad's injury after only five games. In his absence, CSK tried several veteran options to no avail. However, in the back half of the season, the Men in Yellow seemingly found the magic formula for their powerplay woes with the emergence of Ayush Mhatre and, to a lesser extent, Urvil Patel.

The former opened the batting for CSK in their final seven games, scoring 240 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97. Meanwhile, Urvil impressed in his limited stints at No. 3, averaging 22.66 at a strike rate of over 212 in three matches.

With Gaikwad set to return next season, CSK's top three boasts an impressive look with the trio. Trading for Samson would not only break up this possibility but also deprive CSK of other trades that could help them fix their middle-order and bowling issues.

#3 Batting woes in Chennai

IPL teams often make it their top priority to build a squad that thrives in home conditions, where half their league stage matches get played. While the strategy may have failed CSK in IPL 2025, it has worked wonders for the franchise over the years.

Should the five-time champions continue building their squad similarly, Samson might be the last option they would look for in the trade market. The 30-year-old has struggled to cope with the slow and low Chepauk surface throughout his IPL career.

In five IPL games in Chennai, the wicketkeeper batter has scored only 59 runs at an average of 11.80 and a strike rate of 100. The stylish right-hander makes his impact with the bat on surfaces with true bounce, and the Chepauk pitch could not be more contrasting.

Hence, CSK might think twice about trading for a high-priced batter that has historically struggled at a venue where the side will play half their games.

