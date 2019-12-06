Glenn Maxwell resumes training after mental health break

Maxwell had taken an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health issues

Glenn Maxwell got back to training on December 6, Friday after he took an indefinite break from cricket citing mental health illness. Maxwell trained with his state side Victoria ahead of their Sheffield Shield clash against Western Australia.

After the training session, the Victorian opener Marcus Harris told Cricket Australia's official website that Maxwell is not too far away from making a comeback.

“I think he is doing everything he needs to do ... when he is ready to come back (he will), “I’m not sure if it is this week or Big Bash, but he’s not far away I think.” Harris was quoted saying.

There is a T20 World Cup to be played in less than a year’s time and Maxwell is a vital cog in the Australian T20I squad and the team management would hope that Maxwell finds his rhythm with the bat before the showpiece tournament gets underway next Australian summer.

Maxwell received a lot of support from the cricket fraternity after he withdrew his name from the Australian squad mid-way through the series against Sri Lanka. Many players opened up on the issue and revealed that they also went through such phases in their careers.

The Indian captain Virat Kohli, while lending his support to Maxwell, revealed that he was in a bad mental space after he went through a horrific run with the bat on the tour of England in 2014, but he didn’t speak about that in public because he was not sure how the public would react.

The Australian youngster Will Pucovski, who was close to a national call-up ahead of the Test series against Pakistan, also came out with his mental health issues after Maxwell’s revelation and made himself unavailable for selection.