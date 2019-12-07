Rachel Trenaman takes a break from cricket to take care of her mental health

Rachel Trenaman (Credits: Cricket Australia)

What’s the story?

Australian all-rounder, Rachel Trenaman has taken a break from cricket in order to deal with her mental health. The New South Wales cricketer was initially named in the Australia A squad to face India A but she has been withdrawn to provide her the requisite time to heal herself completely.

In case you didn’t know

A few weeks ago, Glenn Maxwell took an indefinite break from the sport, citing mental health concerns. The Australian all-rounder’s bravery and courage has allowed several other cricketers to voice their concerns and seek a break in order to recover from similar problems.

The heart of the matter

Rachel will not be a part of the Australia A side that is slated to lock horns with India A whereas the all-rounder would also be accorded a rest from the Women’s National Cricket League. Akin to several cricketers this summer, Rachel displayed the valour to speak up and her actions were lauded by her NSW Breakers head coach, Dominic Thornely, who said,

We're proud that Rachel was brave enough to speak up, and we're here for her. I know the cricket family is right behind her and we wish her the very best.

Sydney Thunders’ acting general manager, Chris Botherway also had a few words of encouragement for the all-rounder. He quipped,

Rachel is a highly thought of young person who has the respect of her team-mates, coaches and support staff at Sydney Thunder and NSW Breakers. Player health and well-being will always be our top priority and we will provide Rachel with all the time and support she needs to make a full recovery.

What’s next?

The entire cricketing community hopes that Rachel makes a complete recovery from the mental health problems she is facing currently and gets back to doing what she loves most.