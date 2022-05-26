How To Do Standing Side Bend in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Standing Side Bend in Pilates is a basic standing position that helps to improve posture by stretching the spine and obliques. This position also works on leg strength.

Poor posture affects many of us, if not all. Our backs curve forward; our chests are tense, and our necks are out of alignment as a result of slouching over a computer or steering wheel, or strolling around with our heads hanging over a cell phone. That can result in a humped back, known as kyphosis.

Realigning your spine and practicing exercises like standing side bend in Pilates are the only ways to correct this posture. You should learn how to do a Standing Side Bend in Pilates if you want to stand higher and look thinner.

How to do the Standing Side Bend in Pilates correctly?

Standing Side Bend in Pilates enables you to stand higher by opening the entire torso. You loosen up the muscle tissue around your spine and rib cage and create a taller stance by taking a side bend without bending forward or backward - even slightly. For the best results, repeat this move up to three times every day.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform the Standing Side Bend in Pilates correctly:

Begin in a Pilates stance by standing tall, pressing your gluteal and pushing your heels together. The toes should be spread apart, forming the letter 'V' on the feet.

Raise one arm to the side of your head. Allow the other arm to hang at your side. Unless you're holding a dumbbell, stretch your hand wide and long. Lifting your arm affects your posture, so check your body from top to bottom, and make sure your lower back is as long as possible.

Inhale to brace; stretch your arm to the roof once you've elevated yourself as high as possible. Arch slowly up and over, inhaling as you do so. The idea is to lean up rather than down.

Take another breath cycle at the pinnacle of the stretch.

Lengthen out considerably more from the deepest point, and gradually return to vertical. Return to your original position by standing up.

Switch arms, and bend one arm down to start on the opposite side.

Perform one rep on each side to complete the first set.

Benefits of doing Standing Side Bend in Pilates

Performing a standing side bend in Pilates regularly and correctly has many health advantages. They are:

1) Flexibility

Standing side bend in Pilates help you retain flexibility by stretching your back and side muscles. You'll also use your abdominal muscles to help stabilise your torso.

That may help increase flexibility and train you to activate your core muscles in regular tasks. This workout encourages good posture by having you stand tall.

2) Proper breathing cycle

Standing Side Bend emphasises on breathing and relaxation. Don't just stand and bend to get the job done. Exhale as you bend each time to lengthen the stretch. The inhalation and exhalation cycle makes the stretch a perfect one.

3) Strong legs

You can also strengthen your legs by planting your feet firmly on the ground and contracting your quadriceps to elevate the knee caps. When you bend to the side, make sure to squeeze your glutes and abdominals as well as your legs. That will provide a solid foundation for you to bend and extend more.

Tips to remember while doing Standing Side Bend in Pilates

Follow these tips to avoid making form faults that impede you from getting the most out of your side bend:

1) Engage your core muscles

The stomach muscles work inwards and upwards in every Pilates technique. That is especially the case in standing workouts. Maintain this strong abdominal work even while stretching up and over.

2) Breathe properly

The Pilates breathing technique is as follows: Prepare for the manoeuvre by inhaling, then exhale as you execute it. Inhale and exhale via your nose.

3) Let your lower arm hang

Your lower body and bottom arm may create a counterbalance to your upper body stretching up and away. Let the lower arm fall instead of hugging the torso.

4) Maintain correct alignment

Maintain your Pilates stance, no matter where you are in action, to work the rear half of the body. From a firm supportive position, this secure position allows your torso to stretch more.

Key Takeaway

If you have a back or rib injury or a persistent ailment, this exercise is not recommended.

Side bends should be done carefully and slowly, and with good form. The muscles will stretch, but if you experience any pain, gradually back out of the stretch.

