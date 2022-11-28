Create

How To Get A Bigger Butt: 5 Easy Exercises To Do At Home

By Aaromal Maanas
Modified Nov 28, 2022 03:20 PM IST
How to get a bigger butt at home? (Image via Instagram @fitnesscoachale @tonerbum)
Having a big butt with a lower body fat percentage denotes athleticism and dedication. To get tight and toned glutes, you will have to follow a regular workout routine over a period of 6-12 months to start seeing noticeable changes.

However, there are certain conditions you have to follow to provide an anabolic environment for muscle growth, such as:

  • Ensure you have a protein rich diet. Consume around 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of your bodyweight.
  • Ensure adequate rest and recovery.
  • Stretch on non-training days.
  • If you're a lean individual, slightly increase your calories.
  • If you're on the bigger side, you can still build muscle while on a caloric deficit.

Best exercises to build big butt at home

Here're five such exercises:

1) Glute bridge

youtube-cover

Bridges are among the best exercises to train the glutes, abs and back. It can help improve posture and alleviate lower back pain.

Instructions:

  • Lie down on your back.
  • Bend your knees. Keep your heels under the knees.
  • Raise your hips till it forms a straight line from your knees to your head.
  • Squeeze your butt at the top of the movement. Hold for a second.
  • Slowly come back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Squat

youtube-cover

It can be done with barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and even your own bodyweight. You can grab any heavy implements around the house to overload your squats.

Instructions:

  • Stand upright with your feet placed hip-width apart. Engage your core.
  • Slowly descend into a squat by hinging at the knees.
  • Push your butt back while bending the legs till the hamstrings and calves nearly touch each other. The deeper the squat, the better the stretch.
  • Keep your back flat throughout the movement, and avoid rounding.
  • Stand up by squeezing the glute muscles and exploding upward.

3) Curtsy lunge to squat

youtube-cover

This is a dynamic exercise that can help develop athleticism and flexibility along with a muscular butt.

Instructions:

  • Stand with your feet hip-width apart.
  • Keep your hands clasped in front of your chest. Once you master the movement, you can hold a dumbbell or kettlebell between your hands to increase difficulty.
  • With both hip bones facing front, step the left foot back, and plant it towards the right side. The heels should touch the floor on the opposite side.
  • Lower till the left knee hovers above the floor.
  • Press up using the right foot to return to the squatting position.
  • Use both heels to return to the starting position.

4) Lunge

youtube-cover

Performing any variation of the lunge can trigger glute development. Beginners can start with a basic bodyweight lunge.

Instructions:

  • Place your hands on the hips.
  • If you have weights, hold them by your side, hanging from your arms.
  • Take a step forward with the right leg. Begin with a step length as per your fitness level.
  • While keeping the torso upright, bend your knees, and descend into a lunge.
  • The legs should form a 90-degree angle.
  • Push up with the right foot while stabilizing the core.
  • Return to the starting position.
  • Repeat, focusing on quality reps over quantity.

5) Sumo squat/ Plie Squat

youtube-cover

This variation enhances muscle growth in the adductors, hamstrings, quads and glutes.

Instructions:

  • Assume the squat stance. Turn your toes out 45 degrees.
  • Your feet should be more than shoulder-width apart.
  • Lower into a squat with your weight on your heels.
  • Push up using your lower body, and stand upright. Repeat.

Takeaway

There are a plethora of exercises you can perform at home to get a big butt. By adding in a balanced diet and adequate recovery, you can optimize the development of your glutes.

