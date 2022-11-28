Having a big butt with a lower body fat percentage denotes athleticism and dedication. To get tight and toned glutes, you will have to follow a regular workout routine over a period of 6-12 months to start seeing noticeable changes.

However, there are certain conditions you have to follow to provide an anabolic environment for muscle growth, such as:

Ensure you have a protein rich diet. Consume around 0.7 to 1 gram of protein per pound of your bodyweight.

Ensure adequate rest and recovery.

Stretch on non-training days.

If you're a lean individual, slightly increase your calories.

If you're on the bigger side, you can still build muscle while on a caloric deficit.

Best exercises to build big butt at home

Here're five such exercises:

1) Glute bridge

Bridges are among the best exercises to train the glutes, abs and back. It can help improve posture and alleviate lower back pain.

Instructions:

Lie down on your back.

Bend your knees. Keep your heels under the knees.

Raise your hips till it forms a straight line from your knees to your head.

Squeeze your butt at the top of the movement. Hold for a second.

Slowly come back to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Squat

It can be done with barbells, dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands and even your own bodyweight. You can grab any heavy implements around the house to overload your squats.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet placed hip-width apart. Engage your core.

Slowly descend into a squat by hinging at the knees.

Push your butt back while bending the legs till the hamstrings and calves nearly touch each other. The deeper the squat, the better the stretch.

Keep your back flat throughout the movement, and avoid rounding.

Stand up by squeezing the glute muscles and exploding upward.

3) Curtsy lunge to squat

This is a dynamic exercise that can help develop athleticism and flexibility along with a muscular butt.

Instructions:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

Keep your hands clasped in front of your chest. Once you master the movement, you can hold a dumbbell or kettlebell between your hands to increase difficulty.

With both hip bones facing front, step the left foot back, and plant it towards the right side. The heels should touch the floor on the opposite side.

Lower till the left knee hovers above the floor.

Press up using the right foot to return to the squatting position.

Use both heels to return to the starting position.

4) Lunge

Performing any variation of the lunge can trigger glute development. Beginners can start with a basic bodyweight lunge.

Instructions:

Place your hands on the hips.

If you have weights, hold them by your side, hanging from your arms.

Take a step forward with the right leg. Begin with a step length as per your fitness level.

While keeping the torso upright, bend your knees, and descend into a lunge.

The legs should form a 90-degree angle.

Push up with the right foot while stabilizing the core.

Return to the starting position.

Repeat, focusing on quality reps over quantity.

5) Sumo squat/ Plie Squat

This variation enhances muscle growth in the adductors, hamstrings, quads and glutes.

Instructions:

Assume the squat stance. Turn your toes out 45 degrees.

Your feet should be more than shoulder-width apart.

Lower into a squat with your weight on your heels.

Push up using your lower body, and stand upright. Repeat.

Takeaway

There are a plethora of exercises you can perform at home to get a big butt. By adding in a balanced diet and adequate recovery, you can optimize the development of your glutes.

