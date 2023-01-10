How To Get Rid of PCOS Belly Fat: 6 Effective Ways to Reduce it

Individuals suffering from PCOS know that it is characterized by PCOS belly fat. Women with PCOS find it challenging to lose weight due to hormonal abnormalities, insulin resistance, and inflammation associated with this disorder.

Nevertheless, even a little weight loss of about 5% can enhance menstrual cycles, fertility, hormone levels, insulin resistance, and general quality of life in women affected by PCOS.

Up to 7% of adult females reportedly suffer from this condition. Hormonal dysregulation, irregular menstrual cycles, and/or the emergence of tiny cysts in one or both ovaries are all signs of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

What is Meant by PCOS Belly Fat?

There are three factors that can make your stomach appear large--bloating, visceral fat, and subcutaneous fat. All three elements frequently come into play for females with PCOS.

Practice mindful eating to reduce PCOS belly fat. (Image via Pexels/ Nathan Cowley)

Women with PCOS can tend to have larger central abdominal fat accumulation. Chronic inflammation, high androgen levels, and impaired insulin regulation are the main causes of PCOS. This explains why women of average weight also develop PCOS belly fat.

Lifestyle Changes to Get Rid of PCOS Belly Fat

Weight loss is difficult for anyone, but it can be particularly difficult for people with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), which affects one in ten women between the ages of 15 and 44.

The hormonal imbalance in PCOS-afflicted women makes it difficult for them to lose weight because it interferes with their ability to properly digest food. Here are some effective ways to reduce PCOS belly fat:

1) Stress management

Stress is one of the main causes of weight gain. Stress causes a rise in cortisol (stress hormone) levels. Insulin resistance and weight gain are both caused by high cortisol levels. Therefore, chronic stress greatly increases your risk of putting on belly fat. Because belly fat makes inflammation worse, your body produces more cortisol, thereby creating a vicious cycle.

Stress causes weight gain. (Image via Unsplash/ Elisa Ventur)

Concentrate on stress-reduction practices like yoga, meditation, and relaxing music to lower cortisol levels. It will help you reduce PCOS belly fat and develop a positive mindset, so you can make better decisions.

2) Increase your fiber intake

When dealing with PCOS belly fat and attempting to reduce weight, it's critical to keep up with a high-fiber diet.

Ghrelin, a hormone that alerts you when you are hungry or full, is produced by your stomach in a more controlled manner, thanks to fiber. This suggests that fiber can aid in controlling hunger. Increased intestinal motility brought on by fiber can help you feel fuller for longer.

Include more fibers in your diet. (Image via Pexels/ Syed Muhammad Afifi)

The key to this is eating a well-balanced diet, but adding fiber sources like beans may also be beneficial - providing it doesn't worsen existing digestive problems!

3) Exercise daily

The recommended form of exercise for managing PCOS belly fat is light to moderate activity. Exercise that is difficult or strenuous is not advised if your period is irregular since it might put your body under additional stress, which further impairs the menstrual cycle.

Women with PCOS must exercise regularly. (Image via Unsplash/ Kaylee Garrett)

Walking, Pilates, yoga, circuit training, strength training, and mobility training are all excellent kinds of exercises that can help you with your belly fat.

4) Check your carbs intake

Cutting less on carbohydrates may help you manage PCOS belly fat because of how they affect insulin levels.

Cut down carbs intake if you have PCOS. (Image via Pexels/ She Eats)

Insulin is required by your body to control blood sugar levels and reserve energy. Research correlates high insulin levels to an increase in body fat and weight gain in PCOS women.

5) Avoid added sugars

Owing to processed meals and added sugars, your risk of developing insulin resistance, which is associated with obesity, may increase. This is because women with PCOS belly fat may have a different metabolism for sugar than those without the condition.

Avoid processed meals and added sugars. (Image via Unsplash/ Hamza Nousaria)

According to a study, women with PCOS who eat the same quantity of sugar as those without the condition experience greater levels of insulin and blood sugar.

6) Be mindful of your food cravings

Many women with PCOS experience intense food cravings and frequently give in to binge eating as a result of hormonal imbalances and high blood sugar levels, which only worsens their feelings about weight gain. Although cravings can be a challenge, there are specific techniques you can adopt to stop them.

You can control your food urges more effectively if you can identify what is causing them. Many PCOS women claim that daily meditation helps their minds to let go of recurring ideas about food.

Be mindful of food cravings and binge eating if you have PCOS. (Image via Unsplash/ Junior Reis)

Some women feel that going outside for a stroll in the fresh air takes their minds off their cravings, while others find satisfaction in a healthy snack.

It may feel even more difficult and burdensome to lose PCOS belly fat due to the hormone fluctuations associated with it.

In addition to maintaining a calorie deficit, other strategies such as managing blood sugar, eating a lot of protein, exercising to reduce PCOS belly fat, and using medications can be helpful.

Poll : 0 votes