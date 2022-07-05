How To Perform The TRX Chest Press: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits, And Common Mistakes

The TRX chest press is one of the best exercises for your chest and triceps. It works on your upper body muscles and gives you an amazing workout. The TRX chest press is also known as push-up with a twist, which can be done anywhere, as it doesn't require any equipment other than TRX straps or a suspension trainer.

The TRX chest press helps build strong muscles in the upper body, which will help you perform any physical activity, such as running, cycling or sports events like football matches, etc, better.

TRX Chest Press

Tips

Keep your back arched. The importance of keeping your back arched cannot be stressed enough. An arched back allows for core stabilisation and muscle activation of the pectorals, preventing you from falling off-balance and injuring yourself.

Distribute your weight evenly. The TRX chest press is a relatively advanced exercise and requires not just stellar muscle development but also impeccable balance and coordination between both sides of your body.

If you employ more energy or force from one half of your body, it may throw you off completely and result in injuries, like strain or muscle tear. Remember to distribute your body weight evenly and use equal force from both parts of your chest for better quality reps.

Technique and Correct Form

Before you start the TRX chest press, make sure you have a solid grip on the handles. You can either hold them in an overhand grip or an underhand grip.

If you are using the TRX straps, place your feet together, and keep your knees slightly bent to activate your core muscles. Once these preparations are complete, begin by pushing your arms up till they are parallel to the floor. This will be your starting position for the exercise.

Keep your back straight.

Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Keep each knee bent at 90 degrees, with your toes pointed forward or slightly out (if you point them too far out, it can cause pain in your knees).

Engage the muscles in your core to stabilise and support the exercise. If that is too difficult or uncomfortable, try doing a few reps without engaging as many of these muscles before working up to full intensity.

Bend at the elbows so they are just below shoulder level when they are down on the floor (don't let them flare out too much; that could lead to injury).

Benefits

The TRX chest press is a great way to tone your muscles and get a perfect body. The exercise works the muscles in your chest and arms, helping you develop lean, defined arms and sculpted shoulders. The TRX chest press trains both the upper and lower chest, shoulders, triceps, biceps and core.

It targets the upper body by working out your chest muscles (pectoralis major), shoulders (deltoids), triceps and biceps. This exercise also helps with posture, as it strengthens the core, improving stability and balance while allowing you to move more efficiently.

The TRX chest press has the following benefits:

It's low-impact, so you can do it even if you're recovering from an injury or surgery.

You'll strengthen your core and upper body.

Your posture gets better because of improved muscle balance in the shoulders and back.

Common Mistakes

There are a few common mistakes you should avoid while performing the TRX Chest Press. Here are some of them:

Using too much weight. If you're looking to add more mass to your chest, don't use too much weight. You'll need to be able to handle the weight for this move to be effective, so if you're just starting out with resistance training or working out on TRX straps, it's recommended that you start with a relatively light load (10-15 lbs) till you get used to the equipment, and your core muscles become stronger. Then gradually increase the amount of resistance till it feels challenging but not overwhelming.

Going too far away from the anchor point on either side (when using both handles) puts more tension on the body rather than just working out specific muscles in isolation like in traditional chest presses, where there isn't any resistance coming from behind when pushing up.

Takeaway

This exercise works the upper body, core and lower back muscles. It also helps improve balance, posture and stability of the body. If you're looking to blow up your chest muscles, add this exercise to you routine.

