How To Practice 'Physiological Sigh' To Reduce Stress and Anxiety?

Physiological sighs originated in the eastern world, but have been gaining popularity in the west, particularly among women. This particular breathing exercise involves a specific breath control technique that has been proven to lower heart rate and calm the nervous system by triggering the parasympathetic nerves

If you're looking for a way to reduce stress in your life or just want to learn a new skill, then keep reading to learn how to do a physiological sigh!

What's Physiological Sigh?

This is a breathing exercise that you can use to relax and reduce stress. It is also known as cyclic or abdominal breathing. This type of slow, rhythmic breathing helps you breathe deeply and relax your body.

This technique works by calming down the nervous system. (Image via Unsplash / Katie Bush)

This technique works by calming down the nervous system and releasing tension in your muscles, so that you feel more comfortable in stressful situations such as public speaking or arguing with someone.

How To Do It:

Take a deep breath through your nose to relax.

Hold it for a few seconds

Slowly release it through your mouth

Repeat this process 3-5 times (or as many times as you like)

You can do this breathing exercise anywhere, anytime. You don't need to sit down or standing up. It's so easy to do while you're walking or running!

Deep Breathing Exercises: Why Do We Need Physiological Sighs?

These are the sounds we make during everyday activities like walking, eating and even sleeping. These sounds can be anything from a soft "hmm" noise to a loud gasp or even an exaggerated exhale. They're usually not meant to be heard by others and are part of our internal dialogue with our own bodies.

Can help you fall asleep faster. (Image via Unsplash / Conscious Design)

There's not one type of physiological sigh that will work for everyone; what works best for you may not work at all for your friends or family members. That's why it's important to experiment with different types of breathing exercises until you find one that works well in helping you relax, calm down or fall asleep on its own without needing any additional effort on your part.

Cyclic Breathing Can Help Reduce Stress & Anxiety

A study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine shows that cyclic breathing, a breathwork practice also known as the physiological sigh, is more effective than mindfulness meditation and other forms of breathwork at improving mood.

combats depression and anxiety. (Image via Unsplash / Maksim Chernishev)

It was also best to slow down the number of breaths the participants took per minute, which had a calming effect. Breathwork, a practice that aims to alter our mental and physical state by controlling breathing, is gaining traction in the scientific community as a way to combat depression and anxiety.

The physiological sigh is a great way to reduce stress and anxiety. It's easy to do, can be done anywhere and anytime, and has no side effects. So what are you waiting for? Take a deep breath in through your nose, hold it as long as possible while exhaling slowly through pursed lips (like blowing out candles). Repeat this exercise until you feel calm again!

