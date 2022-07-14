How To Use an Air Bike: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

An indoor air bike is a stationary bike with movable handlebars and a sizable fan in front of the machine. Certain models include a wind guard, which minimises air blowback while the bike is in operation.

A knob or button to change resistance is absent in air bikes, unlike conventional stationary cycles that use magnetic or frictional resistance. Instead, when you pedal more quickly, the fan needs to force more air through, increasing the amount of resistance.

The more you bike, the more wind resistance the fan produces, making pedalling more challenging.

How to Use Air Bike correctly?

For exercises that increase stamina, you can use an air bike at home or in the gym while pushing yourself for brief periods. Simply fasten your feet to the air bike paddle, and get going.

Take a firm hold of the handles, as you'll need to use a lot of force to both pull and push them out. The more resistance you can build and the greater the burn you experience at the end of the session, the more you can push yourself.

Warm-up: A warm-up should have two main objectives: raising core body temperature and promoting joint lubrication. To warm up, burn 15 calories at moderate intensity and another 15 at slightly greater intensity on the air bike.

Workout: Perform 12 rounds of bodyweight exercises followed by 40 seconds in the air cycle. Allow for a time change between each round of around 20 seconds.

You'll find out that the fan bike is a fabulous component of a HIIT workout. You can have a terrific calorie-burning exercise session by mixing up the movements and switching between high-intensity and low-intensity phases.

Cool-down: Don't forget to take a break at the end as well. Five minutes of pedalling at a level five effort will help lower your risk of cramping or tightness, as well as lower your body temperature and prevent fainting.

Benefits of Using Air Bike

With the Air Bike, you can fulfil your cardio goals in a great way. Unlike conventional park runs, it includes upper body components to achieve a full-body workout.

Below are the advantages of Air Bike to help you raise your workout game:

1) Increased brain power

According to recent studies, even a 5% increase in cardio-respiratory fitness through cycling can translate into a 15% increase in mental fitness. Compared to other aerobic exercises ike running, air biking is less likely to harm your joints due to its low-impact nature. Just be sure to sit properly, though.

Air cycling offers advantages to the mind in addition to the body. Additionally, as your heart rate rises while exercising on an air bike, blood flow in your body increases. As a result, the brain receives the most oxygen possible, which aids in firing and regenerates receptors.

2) Great equaliser

It's easy to ride an air bike, but you must employ the correct form. Although it might feel natural to ride a stationary bike, you must take care not to arch your back. Also modify the seat and handlebar heights to suit your body's needs.

Keep your knees aligned with your feet as well, and tuck them in a bit. Once you're aware of that, try your best to keep your form correct.

3) Improved cardio health

Even if there isn't much study on cycling and heart health, there is evidence that can convince you to start using an air bike right away.

A 2016 study found that people who frequently cycled had roughly 15% fewer heart attacks than ones who didn't ride a bike. Heart disease can decrease by as little as 30 minutes of riding every week.

Of course, it's crucial to maintain a healthy degree of intensity. It only increases the resistance when you're prepared to do so. Also make sure to get as much rest as you think your body needs, and sip a lot of water.

4) Strengthens lower body muscles

Riding an air bike with a higher resistance can help strengthen your legs and lower body. Your quads, hamstrings and calves get stronger by pedalling.

Additionally, this exercise aids in strengthening your glutes and back. You may exercise your shoulders, biceps and triceps as well as other upper body muscles if you are using the bicycle's handle bars.

As you utilise the bike more frequently, you'll probably see improvements in the range of motion in your joints. Get the most out of cycling by starting with your knees, ankles and hips. When you begin pedalling, all your body's joints begin to rotate, strengthening and improving their range of motion.

Tips to Remember Before Using Air Bike

Do your research before purchasing an air bike, as there are so many options in the market that it can be difficult to decide which one to buy.

Before making a purchase, keep the following aspects in mind:

When cycling, avoid leaning forward or backward; if you do, your breathing and oxygen intake will be impeded.

Maintain a firm core while working out.

Do you have room for the machine at home, or will using one at the gym make more sense?

Do you intend to purchase a new or a used one?

What budget do you have in mind?

The handles should be movable and adjustable.

Make sure the resistance setting on the bike is functional and easy to use.

