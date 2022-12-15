How To Use a Yoga Bolster: 5 Bolster Yoga Poses to Try

A long pillow or cushion called a "yoga bolster" is used to bolster certain yoga positions. Depending on your preference, yoga bolsters come in round or rectangular shapes and range in firmness, though most are firmer because they support you. Mini bolsters are another option that works well to replace a block's numerous purposes.

the B.K.S. Iyengar made yoga bolsters, blocks, straps, and other props well-known in 1960s by incorporating them into his teachings to assist his devoted students in finding greater alignment in some shapes that were otherwise unreachable to them.

Best Yoga Bolster Poses to Do

Yoga bolsters will become your new best buddy if you're wanting to unwind completely. Here are a couple of yoga bolster poses that you can hold for a few breaths or even a few minutes to find release and relaxation:

1) Supported child pose

Child's Pose is calming because it releases tension brought on by daily motions by expanding your hips and lengthening your back. You are able to breathe deeply, which helps your body to circulate healthy oxygen and replenish your vitality. It also improves blood circulation, which enhances the functionality of your body.

Instructions to follow:

Put a yoga bolster between your wide-spaced knees, support your upper body on top of it, and rest your head on it.

Arms may be left on the bolster or may be laid down comfortably.

The bolster can be raised to a comfortable height if you think it is too low by putting blocks or blankets underneath it.

As you enter the position, extend your arms even further out in front of you while lowering your forehead to the floor or mat.

2) Bolster hero pose

Since the thighs and hips are internally rotated, many people find the hero pose a challenge. The lumbar strengthening, low back release, and quadricep stretch are all significantly improved by using a yoga bolster pillow while sitting between your heels.

Instructions to follow:

Your knees should be roughly hip-width apart as you start out in a tabletop position.

Then, bending your knees, even more, sit back on the bolster beneath your tailbone with your legs crossed lengthwise.

With your feet top resting on the floor, let your knees and calves hug the bolster.

Your back should be straight, and your pelvis should be somewhat forward-tilted.

3) Supported pigeon pose

For those who have tight hip flexors or painful glutes, the Pigeon Pose can be rather challenging. This extended hip opening stance counteracts the negative effects of a long day at a desk or a strenuous run.

Instructions to follow:

Start off in a downward dog position.

Lift one leg, take a deep breath, and bend forward, bringing the leg under your chest with the knee bent and the foot pointing in the direction of the other hip.

Put the yoga bolster under your hips so that it is parallel to your body.

Your glute will be supported by the pillow as your knee is lifted and externally rotated.

4) Supported fish pose

The supported fish pose helps in improving posture, stretching your intercoastal muscles, and enhancing metabolism.

Instructions to follow:

Start by placing a yoga bolster pillow lengthwise close to the top of your mat.

Your hips should stay on the ground as you slowly lean back onto the cushion while sitting with your legs extended in front of the bolster.

Your arms should be straight out to the sides, palms up, and your upper torso and chest should be open towards the ceiling.

Your entire shoulder blade will melt over the bolster.

Maintain a relaxed stance with the feet slightly spread out to the sides.

5) Low lunge with bolster

Knee pain is often a major source of discomfort. But that doesn't mean that a low lunge won't allow you to experience deep stretches in your inner thighs. To add support, just place a yoga bolster pillow beneath the back knee. This will make the posture feel peaceful rather than uncomfortable.

Instructions to follow:

Knees should be bent around hip-width apart as you start out in a tabletop position.

Put a horizontal bolster between your knees. As you take a breath, extend your left leg towards the outside of your left arm.

Your hip flexors will open as you lunge into your right leg, which should be resting on the yoga pillow.

Take a few breaths and maintain a straight spine.

As soon as you're ready, repeat on the other side.

Conclusion

Yoga bolsters are most frequently used in Restorative and Yin Yoga exercises, although many yoga instructors use them in inventive ways in all types of yoga to simply support, enrich, and provide more room for exploration.

