How did Tom Hardy Get "Bane" Fit for "The Dark Knight Rises"?

Tom Hardy, who has played roles ranging from Bronson to Warrior, is known for his commanding physical presence on screen. In fact, his transition to Bane for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises is a topic of feverish discussion even today.

As Hardy admitted, his transformation into a superhuman thinker who broke Batman's spine cost him quite a bit. He worked out four times a day and followed a diet plan. The physically imposing and menacing villain look came after he gained over 30 pounds.

Tom Hardy’s Diet Plan

At the risk of sounding clichéd, everyone is aware that increasing your calorie intake is necessary if you want to bulk out.

It was difficult for Tom Hardy to play the muscular bad guy; he had to eat three stomach-busting meals, three snacks, and a lot of vitamins. So, if you enjoy indulging in excess, this program might be for you.

Hardy consumed roughly 3,300 calories per day, which included 450 g of carbohydrates, 210 g of protein, and less than 90 g of fat. It is clear therefore that his diet was not as strict as that of other celebrities. Yet, it required a lot of discipline from Hardy to stick to it.

Hardy explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he likes to portray the bad guy in a roundup of interesting nuggets.

Hardy said, “Villains are much more interesting than hero leads, who are, for the most part, really boring. The thought of going into work day in and day out to play someone who is just mind-numbingly boring fills me with dread, so I don’t bother.”

Tom Hardy’s Workout Plan

The most obvious step for Hardy to prepare for Bane was to join a gym as at the time of casting he was clearly smaller than the Bane depicted in comic books. Hardy began by working out three times a day four days a week.

Tom Hardy Weekly Workout

Monday

Dumbbell Floor Press

Floor Clean and Push Press

Incline Barbel Bench Press

Modified Arching Pull-Ups

Partial Deadlife

Floor Crunch

Dumbbell Lateral Raise

Tuesday

Dumbbell Calf Raise—Run the Rack

Full-Range Squat

Walking Lunge

Modified Hamstring Raise

Seated Barbell Curl

Dips

Hanging Leg Raise

Thursday

Barbel Bench Press

Feet Elevated Three-Point Push-up

Side-to-Side Pull-Up

T Bar or Barbell Row

Double Plate Raise

Incline Sit Up

Friday

Seated Calf Raise

Romanian Deadlift

Standing Dumbbell Curl

Decline Close Grip Tricep Press

Lying Leg Raise

Wednesdays and the weekend were rest days.

The Impact of Hardy's Regime

While Hardy received great praise from the critics and the audience for his screen portrayal, the preparation had a toll on his physique. He developed joint pain due to the rapid muscle gain and the exercise regimen was quite harsh on his heart.

Another problem the actor encountered is something that many actors have discussed with regard to bulking up or building muscle for their roles: After working out and training for the role, it can be difficult to continue at the same pace once the cameras start rolling. The muscles are put under strain by the stark contrast between being active throughout the day but not getting that much of workout while shooting the film.

Wrapping Up

Tom Hardy said he was delighted to play Bane in The Dark Knight Rises as it was a significant role. Therefore, he had wanted to prepare diligently yet in a relaxed way. He spent time on his workout so that he could turn himself into one of the most recognizable Batman villains in movie history.

