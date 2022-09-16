How did Tom Hardy Get "Bane" Fit for "The Dark Knight Rises"?

Tom Hardy, who has played roles ranging from Bronson to Warrior, is known for his commanding physical presence on screen. In fact, his transition to Bane for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises is a topic of feverish discussion even today.
As Hardy admitted, his transformation into a superhuman thinker who broke Batman's spine cost him quite a bit. He worked out four times a day and followed a diet plan. The physically imposing and menacing villain look came after he gained over 30 pounds.
Tom Hardy’s Diet Plan
At the risk of sounding clichéd, everyone is aware that increasing your calorie intake is necessary if you want to bulk out.
It was difficult for Tom Hardy to play the muscular bad guy; he had to eat three stomach-busting meals, three snacks, and a lot of vitamins. So, if you enjoy indulging in excess, this program might be for you.
Hardy consumed roughly 3,300 calories per day, which included 450 g of carbohydrates, 210 g of protein, and less than 90 g of fat. It is clear therefore that his diet was not as strict as that of other celebrities. Yet, it required a lot of discipline from Hardy to stick to it.
Hardy explained to The Hollywood Reporter why he likes to portray the bad guy in a roundup of interesting nuggets.
Hardy said, “Villains are much more interesting than hero leads, who are, for the most part, really boring. The thought of going into work day in and day out to play someone who is just mind-numbingly boring fills me with dread, so I don’t bother.”
Tom Hardy’s Workout Plan
The most obvious step for Hardy to prepare for Bane was to join a gym as at the time of casting he was clearly smaller than the Bane depicted in comic books. Hardy began by working out three times a day four days a week.
Tom Hardy Weekly Workout
Monday
- Dumbbell Floor Press
- Floor Clean and Push Press
- Incline Barbel Bench Press
- Modified Arching Pull-Ups
- Partial Deadlife
- Floor Crunch
- Dumbbell Lateral Raise
Tuesday
- Dumbbell Calf Raise—Run the Rack
- Full-Range Squat
- Walking Lunge
- Modified Hamstring Raise
- Seated Barbell Curl
- Dips
- Hanging Leg Raise
Thursday
- Barbel Bench Press
- Feet Elevated Three-Point Push-up
- Side-to-Side Pull-Up
- T Bar or Barbell Row
- Double Plate Raise
- Incline Sit Up
Friday
- Seated Calf Raise
- Romanian Deadlift
- Standing Dumbbell Curl
- Decline Close Grip Tricep Press
- Lying Leg Raise
Wednesdays and the weekend were rest days.
The Impact of Hardy's Regime
While Hardy received great praise from the critics and the audience for his screen portrayal, the preparation had a toll on his physique. He developed joint pain due to the rapid muscle gain and the exercise regimen was quite harsh on his heart.
Another problem the actor encountered is something that many actors have discussed with regard to bulking up or building muscle for their roles: After working out and training for the role, it can be difficult to continue at the same pace once the cameras start rolling. The muscles are put under strain by the stark contrast between being active throughout the day but not getting that much of workout while shooting the film.
Wrapping Up
Tom Hardy said he was delighted to play Bane in The Dark Knight Rises as it was a significant role. Therefore, he had wanted to prepare diligently yet in a relaxed way. He spent time on his workout so that he could turn himself into one of the most recognizable Batman villains in movie history.
