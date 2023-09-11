How the tragic loss of two young lives due to Sepsis sparked the need for a better diagnosis system in pediatric healthcare

One-year-old William, son of Melissa Mead tragically passed away after suffering from sepsis in 2014.

William's mother Melissa, who suffered the terrible loss, later said that she might have been able to save her son (or at least give him a better fighting chance) had she been taken seriously by other doctors after the initial diagnosis failed to identify the infection as a matter of fatal severity.

Martha Mills was another tragic victim of sepsis when she passed away in 2021. Her mother Merope Mills created an appeal afterwards, which is now known as 'Martha's rule'. It basically allows patients and/or their families a right to seek a second diagnosis should they feel that their condition is not being treated with sincerity.

William's mother Melissa also spoke out in favor of Martha's rule, after the campaign was put in public light. The untimely demise of these two patients ignited an important conversation in the health sector about the necessity/importance of a second opinion during diagnosis.

Sepsis is a rather terrible condition to be afflicted with and in this article, we will discuss about the causes of it, the early signs of it, and the importance of communication in healthcare.

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis can be caused due to body's poor response to infection (Image by Freepik)

Sepsis is also known as the "Silent Killer", is a life-threatening disease that occurs due to the body's poor response to infection. It progresses in a very rapid manner which in turn becomes the reason for widespread inflammation, sometimes organ dysfunction, and if not treated timely might be the cause of death. The severity of this condition can be understood by the demise of 1-year-old William.

What are the Causes and Symptoms of Sepsis?

Any type of infection can cause sepsis. Which includes bacterial, virus, and fungal infections. Several infections that majorly cause sepsis can be lung infections also known as pneumonia, digestive system, bloodstream, and even wounds or burns.

People over the age of 65, or during the infant age, people with lower immunity, or people suffering from chronic diseases are all prone to this fatal condition.

The symptoms for the same can include fast and shallow breathing, high amount of perspiration, feeling lightheaded, and shivering are some of the common types of symptoms observed.

In addition to this, there can be more types of symptoms which depends more on the type of infection like pain during urination could be due to urinary tract infection.

Melissa Mead's Journey

Melissa first noticed her son William's declining health when he had a bad cough, which was persistent. Being a concerned mother she opted for medical health to which they declined her every as viral infection. Even after her last visit to a general practitioner yet again she was told that there is no complication. Thirty-six hours later, her son passed away.

Importance of Second Opinions and the Need for Improved Communication

Martha's Rule can help in bridging the gap between parents and doctors (Image by pressfoto on Freepik)

It is important to hear out the parents when it comes to their children as they are the one who knows best about their children's health. As mentioned before, "Martha's Rule", a campaign started by Merope Mills for her daughter Martha, advocates for the right to a second opinion for the parents. This can help parents to raise their voices and help meet their demands bridging the gap between parents and healthcare providers.

Another vital aspect is to provide with awareness related to sepsis-related deaths. Providing education and awareness to both parents and medical experts is crucial. Educating about the symptoms and the risk factors that come with this.

After William's death, the NHS conducted an investigation that revealed 16 failings in care and four missed opportunities to save his life. The former secretary of health and social care, Jeremy Hunt, publicly apologized to Ms. Mead and her family for these failings.

These mishappenings highlight the need for change in pediatric care and the inclusion of Martha's campaign could also be a strengthening step for bridging that gap.

The symptoms and causes of sepsis should be noted and immediate action should be taken, as this could be fatal. Moreover, it is also necessary for healthcare workers to prevent such negligence in the future.