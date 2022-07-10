How to Use an Arm Extension Machine: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

An arm extension machine allows you to focus on your triceps. This machine enables the isolation of your triceps and works on them without any other muscle group taking over as the primary.

Usually, not all fitness establishments have this machine, but if you have access to one, you must use it to boost your tricep strength and muscle endurance.

Correct Form of Using Arm Extension Machine

The machine usually comes with a back pad, seat and two handle bars. Some machines come with a front pad as well.

You need to adjust the machine’s seat to a height where your hands form a 90-degree angle from your elbows when you hold the handle bars.

If you’re using one with a front pad, place your arms on the pad to ensure your shoulders are relaxed. These tricep extension machines have the handlebars in front rather than on the side.

Next, keep your elbows stable; pull the bars down, and extend your arms downwards. At the top of the motion, you’ll feel a stretch on the triceps. Hold the stretch for a second and release it, moving your arms to a neutral position.

That will complete one rep. Do at least 12 to 15 reps for three to four sets.

Tips for Using Arm Extension Machine

The idea is to allow the triceps to do all the work, so you have to keep a strong muscle-mind connection. Do not allow your shoulders or biceps to take over.

Next, ensure that your wrist is stable and not bending inwards or outwards when you’re doing the exercise. That will protect your wrist from enduring any unwanted injury.

Additionally, control your breathing, and keep your core engaged. That will allow stability and balance as you move only your forearms.

Finally, try and control the negative as much as possible, meaning when you release the weight, and move your arms to a neutral position, go slow. That will put additional pressure on the muscles, ensuring the muscle fibres grow back thicker and stronger.

Benefits of Using Arm Extension Machine

When you do tricep exercises, such as close-grip bench press, overhead extensions or dips, they works on more than one muscle group, as they involve compound movements. Even though compound movements are great for physical fitness, muscle mass, burning calories and improving flexibility, isolation movements are just as important.

The arm extension machine allows you to isolate your triceps and work on them solely. Not only does it help you improve your form, but it also enables you to correct any muscle imbalance.

Common Mistakes with Arm Extension Machine

Here are some mistakes you should be aware of before you start using the machine:

Do not start with an extremely heavy weight. Focus on your posture before trying to do heavy reps. Do not do half reps. It’s important to get the full range of motion to ensure the proper tricep stretch. Do not overdo it with the machine. It’s important to stop when you feel your muscles burning or giving up.

