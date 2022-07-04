How to Use a Back Extension Machine (Hyperextension Bench/Roman Chair): 7 Best Exercises You Can Do Using This Machine

Hyperextension bench or Roman chair is an equipment you can use to do back extensions. That can help you build strength and tone your abdominals, glutes, lower back muscles and obliques. The bench is responsible for isolating the lower back region and putting focus solely on that area.

The hyperextension bench works out your erector spinae, hip extensors and neck extensors. Performing exercises on this bench can help you get rid of lower back pain, improve your posture and relieve tension in the lower body.

Best Exercises You Can Do Using Hyperextension Bench

Here's a look at seven exercises you can do using a Hyperextension Bench:

1) Prisoner Hyperextension

This exercise can activate your upper back and shoulders nicely. This exercise is known as the Prisoner Hyperextension because of the way your hands are placed behind your head.

Here's how you can do it on a hyperextension bench:

Place yourself on the hyperextension bench with the back of your lower legs secured against the lower pads and your thighs prone on the pads. The bench's seat must be approximately at hip-height.

Reduce the height of your upper body by bending at the hips till your torso is almost vertical.

Extend the hips and waist by raising your upper body.

At the top, pause briefly, and contract your glutes and hamstrings to the maximum extent.

Repeat.

2) 45-Degree Hyperextension

This variation of the hyperextension is slightly easier than the previous one, as you cross your arms at your chest and only lower your upper body till your legs and torso form a 90-degree angle. Thus, your back remains straight at all times.

Here's how you can do the exercise on a hyperextension bench:

Position yourself on the hyperextension bench so that the back of your lower legs are secured against the lower pads, and your thighs are prone on the pads. The top of the bench should be approximately hip-height.

Lower your upper body by bending at the hips till your torso forms an angle of approximately 90 degrees with your legs.

Raise the upper body till the hips and waist are extended.

Pause briefly at the top, and contract your glutes and hamstrings to the full extent possible.

Repeat.

3) Single Leg Hyperextension

This is identical to the previous hyperextension exercise except that only one leg is secured. That makes a difference, as it significantly increases hamstring activation.

Here's how you can do this exercise on a hyperextension bench:

Position yourself on the hyperextension bench so that the back of your lower legs are secured against the lower pads, and your thighs are prone on the pads. The top of the bench should be approximately hip-height.

Raise one of your legs slightly so that it's not resting on the pads.

Lower your upper body by bending at the hips till your torso forms an angle of approximately 90 degrees with your legs.

Raise the upper body till the hips and waist are extended.

Once you reach the top, pause for a moment, and squeeze.

Repeat.

4) Hyperextension with Resistance Band

Hyperextension with Resistance Band provides a great elastic tension, which increases as the band stretches. The band also helps you move slowly and deliberately, avoiding any fast or jerky movements, which is quite common in these exercises.

Here's how you can do this exercise on a hyperextension bench:

Wrap the band around the beam that connects the bench's base to the bench itself.

Position yourself on the hyperextension bench so that the back of your lower legs are secured against the lower pads, and your thighs are prone on the pads. The top of the bench should be approximately hip-height. Hold the band in a prayer-like position at chest level.

Lower your upper body by bending at the hips till your torso is just past 90 degrees of range of motion.

Raise the upper body till the hips and waist are extended.

Once you reach the top, pause for a moment, and squeeze.

Repeat.

5) Twisting Hyperextension

This exercise targets your obliques and spinal erectors, strengthening them and making them more flexible.

Here's how you can perform this exercise on the hyperextension bench:

Position yourself on the hyperextension bench so that the back of your lower legs are secured against the lower pads, and your thighs are prone on the pads.

The top of the bench should be approximately hip-height. Your hands should be placed behind your head in a 'prisoner' stance.

Lower your upper body by bending at the hips till your torso is just past 90 degrees of range of motion.

Raise your upper body back up while rotating your chest and shoulders to the side simultaneously. Do not rotate or twist beyond your comfort level. It should be within the range of natural motion.

Once you reach the top, pause for a moment, and squeeze.

Repeat.

6) Weighted Hyperextensions

Weighted hyperextensions work out your lower back as well as glutes and hamstrings. It's done as follows:

Pick up a plate with weight. Position yourself face down on the bench. Secure your ankles beneath the footpads.

If possible, adjust the upper pad so that your upper thighs lie flat across the large pad. Leave sufficient space so that you can freely bend forward from the waist.

While maintaining a straight posture, cross your arms in front of you. This represents the initial position.

Slowly bend forward from the waist as far as possible, maintaining a flat back as you do so. Continue to advance till you feel a stretch in your hamstrings and can no longer do so without rounding your back.

As you return your torso to the starting position, inhale deeply.

Perform the desired number of repetitions.

7) Hyperextension Side Bend

This exercise targets your obliques and make them stronger and more flexible.

Here's how you can do it on a hyperextension bench:

Get into position on the bench, with both your feet secured in place but facing either your right or left side.

Your body should be facing the side that your feet are turned towards.

Bend your body downwards towards the bench till you feel your obliques being flexed.

Come back up to complete one repetition.

Complete the number of repetitions as directed by the trainer.

The above mentioned hyperextension bench exercises can help you strengthen your lower back effectively.

