How white blood cells boost immune system

White blood cells, also known as leukocytes, are a crucial part of the immune system.

They play a significant role in fighting off infections and diseases that may harm the body. However, the body's immune system can be weakened or compromised when there's an imbalance in the number of WBCs.

In this article, we explore the role of WBCs in the immune system and the importance of maintaining a healthy balance of these cells.

Role of white blood cells in immune system

Role of WBCs in immune system (Image via Science alert)

White blood cells are responsible for protecting the body against infections, viruses, bacteria and other foreign invaders that may cause harm. They work by detecting and destroying harmful cells that enter the body.

There are several types of WBCs, each with a unique function in the immune system. Neutrophils, for example, are the most common type of WBCs and work by attacking bacteria and fungi. Lymphocytes, meanwhile, are responsible for identifying and destroying harmful cells, including cancer cells.

Importance of maintaining healthy balance of WBCs

Maintaining a healthy balance of WBCs is crucial for a healthy immune system. When there's an imbalance in the number of WBCs, the body's immune system may be weakened, making it more susceptible to infections and diseases.

High white blood cell counts, known as leukocytosis, may indicate an infection or inflammation in the body. Meanwhile, low WBCs counts, known as leukopenia, may result in a weakened immune system, leaving the body vulnerable to infections.

Factors that affect WBC count

Several factors can affect the number of WBCs in the body, including:

Infections: When the body fights off an infection, it may produce more WBCs than usual to help combat the infection.

When the body fights off an infection, it may produce more WBCs than usual to help combat the infection. Autoimmune disorders: Autoimmune disorders like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis may cause the body to produce more WBCs than necessary, leading to an imbalance.

Autoimmune disorders like lupus or rheumatoid arthritis may cause the body to produce more WBCs than necessary, leading to an imbalance. Medications: Certain medications, including chemotherapy drugs and corticosteroids, may affect WBC count.

Certain medications, including chemotherapy drugs and corticosteroids, may affect WBC count. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, stress and poor diet may also affect WBCs counts.

White blood cells play a crucial role in the immune system by protecting the body against infections and other harmful invaders.

Maintaining a healthy balance of WBCs is essential for a strong immune system. While there are several factors that can affect white blood cell counts, making lifestyle changes like quitting smoking, managing stress and having a healthy diet may help promote a healthy immune system.

It's also important to consult with a healthcare provider if you have concerns about your WBC count or overall immune health.

