Human metapneumovirus may increase this winter and spring, CDC warns: Here’s what you should know about the virus

The cases of human metapneumovirus (hMPV) might increase this winter and spring throughout the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned.

Experts reckon that this may be due to the public’s enhanced ability to get tested for different viruses. So, what exactly is this virus? Here’s everything to know about it.

What is human metapneumovirus?

hMPV affects the upper respiratory tract. (Photo via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

hMPV is a virus that mostly spreads during the spring and winter. It generally affects the upper respiratory tract and has symptoms similar to the common cold.

While some people with hMPV have mild symptoms, others may have complications like bronchitis, pneumonia and bronchiolitis.

Who is at greater risk of hMPV?

According to the CDC, human metapneumovirus can affect people of all ages, but certain people may be at greater risk, including:

children under 5 years of age

newborns

people who take cancer medications

people who’ve had organ transplant

older adults over 65 years of age

people with asthma and COPD

hMPV belongs to the Pneumoviridae family and was first discovered in 2001, as per the CDC.

What are the symptoms of metapneumovirus?

The symptoms of hMPV include runny nose and wheezing. (Photo via Pexels/Vlada Karpovich)

The symptoms of human metapneumovirus are quite similar to the symptoms of the common cold, but some common ones include:

runny nose

asthma flare-ups

nasal congestion

fever and cough

shortness of breath

wheezing

sore throat

Secondary infections and complications like bronchiolitis, pneumonia and bronchitis may also occur and require immediate medical attention in some cases, as per The American Lung Association. Symptoms may last about two to five days or more and usually resolve on their own.

How is the hMPV virus transmitted?

hMPV virus commonly spreads from one person to person and may be contracted through close contact with an infected person, sneezing, coughing or coming in contact with objects exposed to the virus.

According to the CDC, the virus is more likely to spread during spring and winter, just like cold viruses.

How long does it take to recover from human metapneumovirus?

Most people with human metapneumovirus recover within 7-10 days, but people with severe infections and other complications may take a few days more to recover completely.

Moreover, people with a weakened immune system, asthma and other respiratory conditions, may develop other serious illnesses, including pneumonia and bronchitis.

How long does human metapneumovirus last?

Symptoms of hMPV may last for a few weeks, but inhalers and other options may be prescribed by doctors to speed up the healing process.

What are the treatment options for hMPV? Are there antibiotics or vaccines?

Taking over-the-counter pain relievers may ease symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

According to the CDC, there are no antiviral, antibiotics or vaccines to treat human metapneumovirus.

As the symptoms clear up on their own, treatments might usually consist of OTC medications and inhalers to cure fever and nasal congestion and ease pain. For serious complications, patients may need immediate medical attention, including steroids, oxygen and intravenous (IV) fluids.

Furthermore, symptoms of hMPV can also be managed by:

drinking lots of fluids to prevent dehydration

taking decongestants

taking over-the-counter pain relievers

How can you prevent human metapneumovirus?

To reduce risk of developing hMPV, you should follow good personal hygiene and wash your hands with water and soap for at least 20 seconds frequently.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and stay away from people who're sick, especially ones who have common cold and flu. Do not share your glasses and cups, and avoid hugging. Disinfect common surfaces frequently. Most importantly, cover your nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing.

Seek medical attention immediately if you have a high fever, shortness of breath and other symptoms that last for more than two weeks.

